Dayton’s Holmes named to watch list for national award

Dayton Flyers sophomore forward DaRon Holmes II was named to the watch list for the Karl Malone Award on Thursday.
The award, now in its ninth year, honors the best power forward in Division I. Holmes, who led Dayton in scoring last season and was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Year, is one of 20 candidates.
Fans can see Holmes play at 7 p.m. Saturday when Dayton faces Capital University in an exhibition game at UD Arena.
“We’re pretty short on players right now,” Holmes said Wednesday, “but we’re going to just do what we do and keep fighting. I feel like we’re going to be fine.”
The list also includes: Enrique Freeman, Akron; Kris Murray, Iowa; Ąžuolas Tubelis, Arizona; KJ Williams, LSU; Johni Broome, Auburn; Donta Scott, Maryland; Arthur Kaluma, Creighton; DeAndre Williams, Memphis; Norchad Omier, Miami (Fla.); Kyle Filipowski, Duke; Pete Nance, North Carolina; Jalen Slawson, Furman; GG Jackson, South Carolina; Drew Timme, Gonzaga; Jayden Gardner, Virginia; Jarace Walker, Houston; Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; and Graham Ike, Wyoming.
Fans can vote for the award starting Oct. 28 at HoopHallAwards.com. The list will be narrowed to 10 players in late January and to five in late February. The five finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee in March.
Dayton’s Obi Toppin won the award in 2020. Other winners include: Keegan Murray, Iowa (2022); Drew Timme, Gonzaga (2021); Zion Williamson, Duke (2019); Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018); Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017); Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016); and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).
