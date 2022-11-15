Dayton’s Holmes named to watch list for national player of the year award

The players on the list are considered the “early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All American Team and Most Outstanding Player Award.”

Holmes, the highest-ranked recruit to pick Dayton this century and the Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Year as a freshman, scored 13 points in Dayton’s season-opening 73-46 victory against Lindenwood University on Nov. 7 and had 20 points and five blocked shots Friday in a 74-62 victory against Southern Methodist. The No. 21 Flyers (2-0) play at UNLV at 11 p.m. Tuesday.