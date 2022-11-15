Dayton’s Holmes named to watch list for national player of the year award

Dayton Flyers sophomore forward DaRon Holmes II was one of 50 players named to the watch list for the John R. Wooden Award on Tuesday.
The players on the list are considered the “early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All American Team and Most Outstanding Player Award.”
Holmes, the highest-ranked recruit to pick Dayton this century and the Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Year as a freshman, scored 13 points in Dayton’s season-opening 73-46 victory against Lindenwood University on Nov. 7 and had 20 points and five blocked shots Friday in a 74-62 victory against Southern Methodist. The No. 21 Flyers (2-0) play at UNLV at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Dayton forward Obi Toppin won the Wooden Award and all the other major national awards as a redshirt sophomore in his second season on the court in 2019-20.
Holmes is the only player from the Atlantic 10 Conference on the list this season. Among the top contenders are: 2022 Wooden Award Winner Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky); two-time All American Drew Timme (Gonzaga); and 2021 All-American Hunter Dickinson (Michigan).
The list will be narrowed at midseason and again late in the season before being cut to 15 names prior to the NCAA tournament. The All-American team will be announced during the Elite Eight round of the tournament in March, and the Wooden Award winner will be announced in April at a ceremony in Los Angeles.
Holmes is also on the watch list for the Karl Malone Award, which goes to the nation’s best power forward.
