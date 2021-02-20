Dayton’s Nwokeji earns spot in starting lineup after scoring 29 points at Rhode Island

Rodney Chatman also started for the first time since Dec. 30 when he suffered a torn ligament in his right hand that cost him 11 games. He returned to action at Rhode Island but did not start. Chatman and Nwokeji replaced Elijah Weaver and Mustapha Amzil in the lineup.

Highlights: Dayton opens game with 17-5 run vs. Saint Louis on Feb. 19, 2021, at UD Arena.

Schedule update: The Flyers (12-7, 8-6) will play at last-place Saint Joseph’s at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia.

The game was added to the schedule on Friday. After playing Saint Joseph’s, Dayton has one more game before the A-10 Conference tournament, which starts March 3 in Richmond., Va. It will play at Saint Bonaventure (10-3, 8-3) at a time to be announced on Feb. 28.

A scheduled home game against VCU on March 3 won’t take place because of the A-10 tournament moved up a week, though Dayton and VCU might not have played anyway. They already played twice in the regular season.

Dayton was scheduled to play a home game against Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 13. Saint Joseph’s (1-14, 0-9) had to postpone that game and four others because of COVID-19 issues. It has not played since Jan. 30 and won’t play until it faces Dayton.