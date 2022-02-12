Hamburger icon
Dayton’s offense reaches new high point in first half against George Washington

Dayton's DaRon Holmes II dunks against George Washington on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By David Jablonski
55 minutes ago
Toumani Camara leads UD with 12 points

The Dayton Flyers scored more points in the first half than they have all season Saturday at UD Arena, building a 48-23 halftime lead against George Washington.

“More than double!” students in the Red Scare chanted as Dayton doubled George Washington’s score.

The Flyers shot 70.4% percent (19 of 27) from the field and 72.7% (8 of 11) from 3-point range.

Toumani Camara led Dayton with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. DaRon Holmes II and R.J. Blakney each scored eight. Kobe Elvis had seven. Malachi Smith had five points and eight assists.

Dayton 17 assists on 19 made field goals. George Washington shot 30 percent from the field (9 of 30) and 25 percent (4 of 16) from 3-point range.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

