Division II state track: Oakwood, Dunbar runners claim titles

Sports
By
29 minutes ago
Bella Butler, Dai’Vontay Young race to victory in Columbus

COLUMBUS — Bella Butler carried purple cooling towels to the tent where athletes wait for medal ceremonies at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Explore» PHOTOS: State track meet, Day 2

“They soak up water,” Butler said, “and I just keep pouring water over myself.”

The state championship always falls on scorching days. Friday and Saturday were no different.

Butler, a senior at Oakwood High School, should know. This was her third trip to the state meet, and it likely would have been four if the meet hadn’t been canceled because of the pandemic in 2020. She already had quite the collection of state medals entering this weekend but had never won a race by herself until Saturday.

Butler equaled the 2021 feat of her former teammate Grace Hartman by winning Division II state championships in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.

“It means so much to me,” Butler said. “I’m just really grateful for the opportunity to be able to run here and come here with my team. I want to thank my coaches so much because I really couldn’t have done it without them.”

Butler dominated both races. She had a large lead throughout the 1,600 and won by more than four seconds in 4 minutes, 49.01 seconds. She won the 3,200 by more than 10 seconds in 10:49.66.

Explore» DIVISION III: Minster, Coldwater runners win championships

Butler finished fourth in the 1,600 as a junior (4:49.12). Hartman finished second in that race (4:47.06). In the 3,200 a year ago, Hartman won (10:43.97), while Butler finished second (10:48.75).

Hartman (4:52.08) and Butler (4:55.63) finished one-two in the 1,600 in 2021. Hartman also won the 3,200 that year (10:48.50).

“It definitely feels different,” Butler said, “but I miss Grace.”

Butler also raced in the final event of the day, the 4x800 relay. A team that also included race Grace Bauer Salley Altenburg and Riley Meador finished eighth (4:03.20).

There was another Dayton champion in the Division II meet:

Dayton Dunbar junior Dai’Vontay Young honored his grandma, Allison Satterwhite, with a victory in the 110-meter hurdles. He finished in 13.95 and said after the race he was thinking about his grandma the whole way because she traveled from Dayton to see him race.

“It’s nice to see her and hear her, and I see the smile on her face,” Young said.

Young entered the race with a regional qualifying time of 14.40. He finished the preliminaries with the second-best time (14.23). He said his finals time was a personal best.

Young ran the 100 minutes after winning the hurdles and placed eighth (10.80).

