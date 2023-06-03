Division II state track: Oakwood, Dunbar runners claim titles

“It means so much to me,” Butler said. “I’m just really grateful for the opportunity to be able to run here and come here with my team. I want to thank my coaches so much because I really couldn’t have done it without them.”

Butler dominated both races. She had a large lead throughout the 1,600 and won by more than four seconds in 4 minutes, 49.01 seconds. She won the 3,200 by more than 10 seconds in 10:49.66.

Butler finished fourth in the 1,600 as a junior (4:49.12). Hartman finished second in that race (4:47.06). In the 3,200 a year ago, Hartman won (10:43.97), while Butler finished second (10:48.75).

Hartman (4:52.08) and Butler (4:55.63) finished one-two in the 1,600 in 2021. Hartman also won the 3,200 that year (10:48.50).

“It definitely feels different,” Butler said, “but I miss Grace.”

Butler also raced in the final event of the day, the 4x800 relay. A team that also included race Grace Bauer Salley Altenburg and Riley Meador finished eighth (4:03.20).

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

There was another Dayton champion in the Division II meet:

Dayton Dunbar junior Dai’Vontay Young honored his grandma, Allison Satterwhite, with a victory in the 110-meter hurdles. He finished in 13.95 and said after the race he was thinking about his grandma the whole way because she traveled from Dayton to see him race.

“It’s nice to see her and hear her, and I see the smile on her face,” Young said.

Young entered the race with a regional qualifying time of 14.40. He finished the preliminaries with the second-best time (14.23). He said his finals time was a personal best.

Young ran the 100 minutes after winning the hurdles and placed eighth (10.80).