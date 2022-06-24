Dragons blanked by Captains in first-half finale

Dayton starter Joe Boyle fired four scoreless innings to lower his earned run average for the season to a 0.72. Boyle allowed only one hit, a single in the fourth inning, while walking three and striking out six. He left the game in a scoreless tie.

Lake County’s Korey Holland belted a three-run home run off Dragons reliever Carson Rudd in the fifth, and Johnathan Rodriguez homered off Rudd in the sixth to make it 4-0. James Marinan replaced Rudd to start the seventh and allowed three runs in two innings including a two-run home run to Connor Kokx in the eighth to close out the scoring.