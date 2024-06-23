Dragons blanked by Whitecaps in series finale

West Michigan broke a scoreless tie with one run in the fourth inning and then added two more in the fifth to close out the scoring. The two fifth inning runs came on back-to-back wild pitches by Dayton starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera (1-1).

The Dragons advanced only one runner past second base in the game when they loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth inning. Carlos Jorge and Jose Serrano delivered one-out singles in the inning, and Cam Collier walked with two outs, but Cade Hunter grounded out to third to end the threat.

Victor Acosta had two doubles and Jorge had two singles for the Dragons.

Aguilera, in his second start of the series, went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and three earned runs with one walk and three strikeouts. Brock Bell threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings and Brody Jessee added a scoreless frame.

The Dragons do not play on Monday. They will open a six-game series in Fort Wayne against the TinCaps on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.