Dragons fall to Timber Rattlers

Wisconsin’s Alex Hall collected four hits as part of a 14-hit attack and the Timber Rattlers defeated the Dayton Dragons 9-3 on Wednesday night. The game featured a rain delay of 1 hour, 26 minutes and ended after midnight.

The loss dropped the Dragons to two games behind Fort Wayne, the leader in the Midwest League’s East Division, with 28 games to play. Dayton is a 1/2 game behind second-place West Michigan.

The Dragons trailed 2-0 after one inning before Austin Hendrick blasted a solo home run in the second, his 10th of the year, to make it 2-1. In the third, Dayton’s Ruben Ibarra was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run and tie the score at 2-2.

Heavy rains caused a stoppage of play after the third inning with the game tied.

When play resumed, Wisconsin scored two runs in the fourth against Dayton reliever Owen Holt to take a 4-2 lead. In the fifth, Wisconsin loaded the bases with two outs when Holt was replaced by Brooks Crawford, who issued back-to-back walks to force in a pair of runs as Wisconsin jumped ahead 6-2.

The Dragons scored one run in the top of the seventh when Ibarra lined a shot high off the left-field fence, narrowly missing a three-run home run. Ibarra settled for an RBI double to make it 6-3. But Dayton did not score again, and Wisconsin pulled away with one run in the bottom of the seventh and two more in the eighth.

The Dragons collected 10 hits. Mat Nelson had two singles. Ibarra had a double with two RBI.

Holt (4-5) was charged with the loss. He worked 1 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and four runs with three walks and two strikeouts.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Dragons at Timber Rattlers, 7:40 p.m., 980