Dragons fall to TinCaps in series finale

Kelvin Melean hit a three-run home run and drove in five runs to lead the Fort Wayne TinCaps to an 11-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons won four games in the six-game series.
Dayton’s Michael Siani hit two home runs, becoming the third Dragon this season to have multi-homer game .
Fort Wayne jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a three-run home run from Melean. Siani lined a homer to right in the bottom of the same inning to make it 3-1. Siani blasted another home run in the fourth to pull the Dragons to within a run at 3-2.
But Fort Wayne added single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to extend their lead to four runs at 6-2. They tacked on five more in the ninth to close out the scoring.
The first-place Dragons (24-18) lead Lake County by one game in the East Division standings.
After an off day Monday, Dayton travels to West Michigan to begin a six-game series on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.
Dragons split twinbill: Lyon Richardson struck out 10 batters and retired the last 18 he faced in a seven-inning, complete-game performance as the Dragons defeated the TinCaps 7-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday. Fort Wayne won the first game 7-4.
Richardson allowed just two hits and three walks in seven innings. A lead-off infield single in the second inning was the last base runner of the night for Fort Wayne. Richardson became the third Dayton pitcher this season to reach 10 strikeouts in a game.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Dayton at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m., 980