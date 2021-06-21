Dragons fall to TinCaps in series finale

Dayton’s Michael Siani hit two home runs, becoming the third Dragon this season to have multi-homer game .

Fort Wayne jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a three-run home run from Melean. Siani lined a homer to right in the bottom of the same inning to make it 3-1. Siani blasted another home run in the fourth to pull the Dragons to within a run at 3-2.