Dragons rally late to beat Captains

The game was scoreless until Lake County broke through with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

But the Dragons produced a big inning in the ninth to get the game into extra innings.

The rally began with back-to-back walks to Carlos Jorge and Stewart. Cam Collier struck out on a 3-2 pitch for the first out, but Leo Balcazar followed by drawing a walk to load the bases. Allen II followed with a double down the left field line that drove in both Jorge and Stewart and moved Balcazar to third, pulling the Dragons to within a run at 3-2. After pinch hitter Hector Rodriguez was given an intentional walk to load the bases, Cade Hunter followed with a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in Balcazar and tie the game.

After John Murphy pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth inning, the two teams went to extra innings for the second straight night.

In the top of the 10th, with free runner Victor Acosta at second, Ethan O’Donnell opened the inning with a single to center to move Acosta to third. After Jorge struck out, Sal Stewart drilled a two-run double to center that brought in Acosta and O’Donnell to give the Dragons a 5-3 lead. Stewart scored on Cam Collier’s single to make it 6-3.

The Captains got a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th to pull to within a run, but Murphy notched a strikeout to end the game and preserve the Dayton win.

Collier was 3 for 5 with an RBI. Balcazar had two hits and a walk.’

