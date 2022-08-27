Dragons rally to beat River Bandits

Boatman, who had struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh, struck out two more in the bottom of the eighth in another scoreless inning. In the top of the ninth, Dayton’s Michel Triana belted a solo home run, his third with the Dragons, to give the club a 6-4 lead.

Gozzo gave up a lead-off single in the bottom of the ninth and then allowed a one-out walk to put runners at first and second. But he retired the next two hitters on a tapper in front of the mound and a fly out to medium deep left field to end the game.

Dennis Boatman (2-2) was credited with the win, throwing two scoreless innings and allowing just one base runner while striking out five. Jake Gozzo picked up his third save by working a scoreless ninth. Vin Timpanelli, the first Dayton reliever of the night, also pitched extremely well, striking out four in two scoreless innings while allowing one hit and no walks. Starter Christian Roa tossed four innings, allowing four runs on four hits with five walks and two strikeouts.

The Dragons are 6-3 on their current road trip, guaranteeing themselves a winning record on the trip. Their full-season record improved to 57-58. They are 18-31 in the second half. Quad Cities fell 48-70 overall and 22-30 in the second half. The Dragons and River Bandits have split the four games played in the current series with two more on the schedule.