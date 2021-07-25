Dragons snap three-game losing streak

The game was tied 1-1 when the Dragons took the lead in the seventh. The inning started when Fort Wayne center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza lost a fly ball off the bat of Quin Cotton in the twilight sky, and Cotton reached third with a triple. Reniel Ozuna’s sacrifice fly brought in Cotton to give the Dragons a 2-1 lead. Michael Siani followed with a walk, and Jacob Hurtubise singled to left to move Siani to second. After a double steal moved the runners to second and third, Urbaez singled to right to drive in both Siani and Hurtubise to make it 4-1.

Fort Wayne scored one run in the seventh and after a 33-minute rain delay in the bottom of the eighth, they added another to make it 4-3. Dragons reliever Ricky Karcher notched a strikeout to end the threat and strand runners at second and third.