Dragons: Stovall leads Dayton past Great Lakes 9-2

Carlos Jorge, who returned to the starting lineup four days after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury on Sunday in Dayton, walked with one out and stole second. Leo Balcazar also walked and both runners advanced on a wild pick-off throw. Stovall’s grounder to the side of the mound brought in Jorge and Stovall was safe at first on the play on what was ruled an error on the pitcher. After Stovall stole second, Ricky Cabrera singled to left to bring in two runs and make it 3-1.

The Dragons took advantage of four walks in the fifth inning to score one run and extend their lead to 4-1.

Great Lakes loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh, but Easton Sikorski entered the game from the bullpen and avoided major damage, allowing just one of the three runners to score to make it 4-2.

The Dragons scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to break the game open, getting an RBI double from Stovall, a run-scoring single from Ariel Almonte, and a two-run double from Connor Burns.

Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden pitched well but reached his pitch limit before completing the required five innings needed for a starting pitcher to qualify for a victory.

Hayden worked four and one-third innings, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts. In two starts this season, Hayden has allowed one run in 9.1 innings, posting an ERA of 0.96.

Over the first 12 games, Dayton starting pitchers have combined to allow only eight runs, the fewest in all Minor League Baseball. The starters combined ERA is 1.26, best among the 120 teams in the minor leagues.

Sikorski pitched the final three innings to earn a save. He allowed just one hit and no runs with two walks and five strikeouts. The victory was credited to the second Dayton pitcher, Nick Sando, who worked an inning and two-thirds, allowing one run.

The Dragons have gone 5-3 since losing their first four games to start the season.