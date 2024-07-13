Dragons third baseman named MVP of Futures Game

BreakingNews
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier, a third baseman for the Dayton Dragons, won the Larry Doby Award as MVP of the Futures Game on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Collier went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in the third inning, helping lead the National League team to a 6-1 victory over the American League.

The Reds drafted Collier with the No. 18 pick in the first round in 2022. He’s hitting .231 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs in 78 games for Single-A Dayton.

The Reds had one other prospect in the Futures Game: Rhett Lowder, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 draft. He pitched a scoreless fifth inning. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

Lower is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA in 11 starts with Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts. He was 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA in five starts with Dayton before being promoted to Chattanooga in May.

