Dragons top Fort Wayne, stay alive in playoff chase

With two games to play, Dayton trails Cedar Rapids by two games and Lake County by one game in the race for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Dayton would win the tiebreaker over Cedar Rapids but lose out to Lake County in the event they finish in a tie with the Captains. The Dragons would reach the playoffs by winning their final two games combined with two losses by both Lake County and Cedar Rapids. A pair of Dragons wins combined with two losses by Cedar Rapids and one loss by Lake County would create a three-way tie for the playoff spot. Minor League Baseball has yet to rule on how the tie-breaker would be administered in the event of a three-way tie, since Cedar Rapids has no head-to-head matchups in 2021 against either Dayton or Lake County.

Spiers (6-4) earned the victory, allowing just three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.