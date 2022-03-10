‘Dream big’: Alter girls back in state semifinals

On Thursday night, whether any of the Knights dared dream this big or not in November, second-ranked Alter will play in its ninth final four, all coming since 2002. The Knights (26-1) face Hartley (19-6) in the semifinals at 8 p.m. at UD Arena. Norton (23-5) faces Thornville Sheridan (24-3) at 6 p.m. The final is at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s been fun to watch this and be a part of this with them,” Hart said. “Even getting to the districts was a big step for this group. Every game since the sectional final has just been a new experience for all of them.”

The Knights last made it this far in 2017 when they finished a three-year run as state champions. Hart, who has been coaching at her alma mater for 28 years, and Peck, who has worked alongside Hart for the past 22 years, also coached the Knights to a title in 2008 and have coached in six championship games.

The matchup with Hartley is a contrast. The Knights rely on depth and balance. Six players average between 5.1 and 13.9 points, led by sophomore forward Riley Smith. Freshman center Maddie Moody averages 11.9. Senior forward Karlie Romer averages 5.7 but scored 10 and 12 in the regional games.

“I think that kind of makes us, in a way, a little bit more difficult to prepare for,” Hart said. “You’re not sure who to prepare for.”

Hartley, a regional semifinal loser to Hamilton Badin last year, relies primarily on junior point guard Kiarra McElrath and 6-foot-3 junior center Ella Brandewie. Hart said the Hawks have four players, including McElrath and Brandewie, who rarely come out of the game.

“She has the ball in her hands an awful lot,” Hart said of McElrath. “And she takes the majority of their shots.”

Hart said the Hawks have a large catalog of set plays and typically have a shorter list they work from in each game. Against third-ranked Granville in the regional semifinals, Alter faced a team that relied heavily on set plays and the Knights disrupted a lot of what the Blue Aces wanted to run.

“We hope we can disrupt them a little bit,” Hart said. “We hope our pressure will give them some trouble.”

Below are the pairings and schedule for the girls state semifinals and finals this week at UD Arena:

Division I

Massillon Jackson (20-6) vs. Mason (26-2), Fri., March 11, 6 p.m.

Reynoldsburg (24-2) vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (22-5), Fri., March 11, 8 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., March 12, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Norton (23-5) vs. Thornville Sheridan (24-3), Thur., March 10, 6 p.m.

Alter (26-1) vs. Columbus Bishop Hartley (19-6), Thur., March 10, 8 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., March 12, 2 p.m.

Division III

Cincinnati Purcell Marian (26-1) vs. Belmont Union Local (25-3), Thur., March 10, Noon

Worthington Christian (26-2) vs. Apple Creek Waynedale (28-0), Thur., March 10, 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., March 12, 10:45 a.m.

Division IV

New Knoxville (26-2) vs. Cincinnati Country Day (19-5), Fri., March 11, Noon

Waterford (24-3) vs. New Washington Buckeye Central (25-1), Fri., March 11, 2 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sat., March 12, 5:15 p.m.