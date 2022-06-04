dayton-daily-news logo
X

Early runs, strong pitching lead Dragons past Cubs

Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
38 minutes ago

The Dayton Dragons scored early and often Friday night and three pitchers combined to allow only three hits in a 5-2 victory over South Bend at Day Air Ballpark.

The Dragons (33-15) have won three of four from the Cubs and moved 18 games above the .500 mark for the first time since the end of the 2011 season. They lead the Midwest League East Division by 6.5 games over Great Lakes with 18 games to play in the first half of the season.

Austin Hendrick’s two-run double in the first inning and Jonathan Willems’ two-run homer in the second staked the Dragons to a 4-0 lead. Allan Cerda hits his eighth home run in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.

Dragons starter Connor Phillips (3-2) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Braxton Roxby entered in the seventh and got an inning-ending double play. Jake Stevenson pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first save.

In Other News
1
McCoy: Minor hit hard in Reds debut
2
Springfield senior places third in shot put in seated division
3
Badin earns 14th trip to the state baseball final four
4
State track: Mullen wins third title in high jump
5
Archdeacon: UD coach Grant and family lose a child for the second time

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top