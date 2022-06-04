Early runs, strong pitching lead Dragons past Cubs

The Dragons (33-15) have won three of four from the Cubs and moved 18 games above the .500 mark for the first time since the end of the 2011 season. They lead the Midwest League East Division by 6.5 games over Great Lakes with 18 games to play in the first half of the season.

Austin Hendrick’s two-run double in the first inning and Jonathan Willems’ two-run homer in the second staked the Dragons to a 4-0 lead. Allan Cerda hits his eighth home run in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.