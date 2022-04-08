Fairborn hires Beavercreek grad as new girls basketball coach

Nichols, a 2011 Beavercreek High School graduate, worked for six seasons on Ed Zink’s staff at her alma mater. She coached the junior varsity team for three seasons and had a record of 53-12.

“We are very excited to have Chelsea lead our girls program,” Fairborn Athletic Director Kevin Alexander said in a press release. “She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position and she will help our program grow.”