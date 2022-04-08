dayton-daily-news logo
Fairborn hires Beavercreek grad as new girls basketball coach

Chelsea Bradley Nichols

Chelsea Bradley Nichols

By
1 hour ago

Fairborn High School announced the hiring of Chelsea Bradley Nichols as girls basketball coach Friday.

Nichols, a 2011 Beavercreek High School graduate, worked for six seasons on Ed Zink’s staff at her alma mater. She coached the junior varsity team for three seasons and had a record of 53-12.

“We are very excited to have Chelsea lead our girls program,” Fairborn Athletic Director Kevin Alexander said in a press release. “She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position and she will help our program grow.”

Nichols led Beavercreek in scoring as a senior in the 2010-11 season and averaged 10.6 points per game. She was named to the All-Greater Western Ohio Conference second team.

Nichols played basketball and golf at West Liberty University, and the basketball program made two NCAA tournament appearances during her career.

Nichols works as an intervention specialist at Stephen Bell Elementary in Bellbrook.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

