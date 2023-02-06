Former Bengals WR A.J. Green announces retirement

Green spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, following a nine-year stint with the Bengals, who drafted him fourth overall out of the University of Georgia in 2011.

“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,” Green wrote on Instagram. “Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…”