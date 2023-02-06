Former Bengals WR A.J. Green announces retirement

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green announced his retirement from the NFL on Instagram on Monday.
Green spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, following a nine-year stint with the Bengals, who drafted him fourth overall out of the University of Georgia in 2011.
“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,” Green wrote on Instagram. “Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…”
Green recorded 1,057 yards receiving and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2011 and earned the first of seven Pro Bowl honors in consecutive seasons before injuries took a toll. He missed seven games in 2018, and an ankle injury on the first day of training camp ended up sidelining him for the entire 2019 campaign.
In his final season with the Bengals in 2020, Green recorded just 523 yards and two touchdowns on 47 catches as Zac Taylor was retooling the offense around Joe Burrow. Green signed with the Cardinals in 2021, having finished his Bengals career ranked second in franchise history (behind only Chad Johnson) in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions.
He played 31 games with 19 starts over the past two seasons with Arizona, recording 848 yards and three touchdowns on 54 catches in 2021 but totaling just 236 yards and two touchdowns on 24 catches this past season.
