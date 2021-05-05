Former Dayton assistant coach will return to Grant’s staff

Kane helped recruit Jalen Crutcher to Dayton in the spring of 2017 in his first weeks on the job. He was part of Grant’s first staff in the 2017-18 season.

Kane left after that season to head to Iowa State to work for Steve Prohm, who he also coached under at Murray State. Prohm was fired this March after going 97-95 in six seasons. Iowa State finished 2-22 last season.