Former Flyers point guard one of inductees in 2024 UD Hall of Fame class

The UD graduates will be honored at halftime of the men’s basketball game against Lehigh at UD Arena. The game starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Here’s a quick glance at each inductee:

• Smith (2017 graduate): The Bronx, N.Y., native played for the winningest class in the history of the program. The Flyers won 102 games in his four seasons. He ranks 29th on the all-time scoring list (1,289 points). He’s tied for sixth in assists (498).

• Benjamin (2019): He was the first UD tennis player to qualify for the NCAA tournament as an individual in 2018. He won the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year award in 2018 and 2019. He’s one of five players in league history to win the award twice.

• Campbell (2015): He owns the school record for goals (63). She twice won the A-10 Offensive Player of the Year award. She helped lead the Flyers to an A-10 regular-season championship in 2013 and a conference tournament title in 2014.

• Cline (1997): A three-year starter at offensive tackle, he played on teams that won three Pioneer Football League championships. He was a two-time All-PFL selection (first team, second team), and a two-time Football Gazette All-American (second team both seasons).

• Waters (2016): She was named to the A-10 first team three times and twice was named the A-10 Midfielder of the Year. He owns the UD career record for assists (54).