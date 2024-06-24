Former Miami captain joins Dayton women’s basketball staff

Colleen Day-Henderson spent last five seasons at Akron

Colleen Day-Henderson has joined the staff of Dayton Flyers women’s basketball head coach Tamika Williams-Jeter as an assistant coach and chief of staff, UD announced Monday.

Day-Henderson is the wife of men’s basketball assistant coach Jermaine Henderson, who joined Anthony Grant’s staff in 2023.

Day-Henderson spent the last five seasons as an associate head coach with the Akron Zips. She coached the 2017-18 season at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). Prior to that, she spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Miami University.

Day-Henderson played for Miami from 2000-04. She was a team captain her last three seasons. She ranks 14th in school history with 1,269 points.

Day-Henderson is from Independence, Ohio, and attended Holy Name High School.

