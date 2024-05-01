Former Wright State infielder doubles in first big-league at-bat

Black entered the game Wednesday when designated hitter Gary Sánchez hurt his right hamstring in the first inning. Black doubled to lead off the third inning.

In the fifth, Black singled to center in his second-at bat. Sophia Minnaert, of Bally Sports Wisconsin, interviewed his dad, Rod Black, during the at-bat. Rod was a sports broadcaster in Canada and called Toronto Blue Jays games for a decade. He called Tyler’s second at-bat.

“Let’s see what he does here,” Rod said. “What he’s really good at is he takes a lot of pitches. He’s got a good eye.”

“How did Tyler develop the plate discipline that everyone raves about,” Minnaert asked.

“He’s a baller,” Rod said. “He’s been a baseballer since he’s been a kid. All he’s done is hit, hit, hit.”

At that moment, Black singled.

“There’s a base hit to right field for my boy, Tyler Black!” Rod said. “There you go — 2-for-2. Happy birthday, Nancy.”

Black became the sixth former Wright State baseball player to appear in a big-league games. The others are: Keith Gordon; Brian Anderson; Sean Murphy; Peyton Burdick; and Jesse Scholtens.

The Brewers promoted Black, 23, earlier in the day from Triple-A Nashville, where he hit .303 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 25 games. Black ranked as the Brewers No. 4 prospect, according to MLB.com.

“I feel like I belong here,” Black told MLB.com before the game. “I’m ready to play baseball.”

Black’s parents were in Cancun, Mexico, on Monday night when Black called them to tell them he had earned a promotion. They caught a flight to Milwaukee on Tuesday morning.

“I’m really lucky they were here,” he said.

Hey @notthefakeSVP & @StanfordSteve82 - here's an easy choice for the best thing we saw today... what's better than a dad calling his son's base hit in his MLB debut??



"There's a base hit for MY BOY, Tyler Black" - @RodBlackTV#ProRaider | #RaiderUP | #Raidergang pic.twitter.com/zCiRfEms2p — Wright State Baseball (@WSURaidergang) May 1, 2024

