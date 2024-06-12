Forward from France is fifth newcomer to join UD’s 2024-25 roster

L’Etang and Mousa are two of five newcomers on the 2024-24 roster, along with Ohio State transfer Zed Key, Marshall transfer Jacob Conner and Butler transfer Posh Alexander.

Dayton now has filled all 13 scholarships. Here’s a look at the roster:

Guards: Alexander; Malachi Smith; Enoch Cheeks; Brady Uhl; Javon Bennett; Marvel Allen; Mousa.

Forwards: Nate Santos; Key; Isaac Jack; Conner; Jaiun Simon; and L’Etang.

L’Etang turns 19 later this month. He played for Cholet Basket in Cholet, France, He talked about his background with ProspectiveInsight.com last year.

“I basically started to play basketball when I was just three years old in my hometown, Toulouse,” L’Etang said. “I grew up in a basketball-loving family. I actually learned the fundamentals from my father who trained me along with my brother and sister who also play basketball at a high level. I was almost always the youngest player on any team I played with growing up, but this obviously worked to my advantage and helped me develop my game better.”

L’Etang told the website he modeled his game after Dirk Nowitzki.

“I see a lot of his game in myself,” he said. “His versatility and variety of offensive moves is something that I would like to try to duplicate. He is good with the ball and can shoot it, drive to the basket or pass it. I watch a lot of film of him and try to imitate as much as I can on the court – especially his fadeaway shot.”

L’Etang will add to a growing legacy of international players at UD. The Flyers had the first Division I player from Mongolia, Mike Sharavjamts, on their roster in the 2022-23 season. Mousa will be the first player from Qatar to play for the Flyers.

Grant and his staff have signed players from Belgium (Toumani Camara), Canada (Isaac Jack, Kobe Elvis, Jordy Tshimanga), Mali (Moulaye Sissoko), Finland (Mustapha Amzil), Lithuania (Petras Padegimas) and the Dominican Republic (Jhery Matos) since 2017.