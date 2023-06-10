Former Dayton guard finds new home in West Coast Conference

Former Dayton Flyers guard Mike Sharavjamts announced his commitment to the University of San Francisco on Friday.
Sharavjamts announced his decision to leave the Dayton Flyers and enter his name in the NBA Draft on March 29. He put his name in the transfer portal on May 9. He participated in the G League Elite Camp in Chicago in May and had a number of workouts with NBA teams.
Sharavjamts withdrew from the draft before the deadline for underclassmen and then released a list of five schools he will consider: Indiana; Memphis; Nebraska; Pittsburgh; and San Francisco.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Sharavjamts chose San Francisco over Nebraska and Memphis because he “will be the starting PG” and “also feels at home with the diversity of the city, specifically the Mongolian & Asian communities.”
San Francisco finished 20-14 last season. It reached the NCAA tournament in 2022 for the first time since 1998.
The first Mongolian citizen to play Division I men’s basketball, Sharavjamts, a 6-foot-8 guard/forward was the only freshman on Dayton’s roster last season. He made the Atlantic 10 Conference All-Rookie team, averaging 5.6 points and 2.6 assists in 30 games. He started 20 games.
Four of the six Dayton players to enter the transfer portal since December have found new homes. Here’s a list of Flyers who have transferred since 2018, the dates they left Dayton and where they ended up:
• Frankie Policelli, April 10, 2018 (Stony Brook/College of Charleston).
• Jhery Matos, March 30, 2018 (Charlotte).
• Luke Frazier, March 22, 2021 (Ohio/John Carroll)
• Dwayne Cohill, April 16, 2021 (Youngstown State)
• Rodney Chatman, March 23, 2021 (Vanderbilt).
• Lynn Greer III, Dec. 27, 2021 (Saint Joseph’s).
• Moulaye Sissoko, March 23, 2022 (North Texas)
•. Elijah Weaver, March 29, 2022 (Chicago State).
• Tyrone Baker, Dec. 19, 2022 (Florida SouthWestern State College).
• Kaleb Washington, Dec. 20, 2022 (has yet to commit to new school).
• Mustapha Amzil, March 21, 2023 (New Mexico).
• R.J. Blakney, March 22, 2023 (Old Dominion).
• Richard Amaefule, March 23, 2023 (has yet to commit to new school).
• Mike Sharavjamts, May 9, 2023 (San Francisco).
About the Author