Forward from Powell latest 2025 recruit to visit UD

The Flyers have picked up two commitments from 2025 recruits this month: first from Damon Friery, a 6-10 Cleveland St. Ignatius forward, and then from Jaron McKie, a 6-3 guard from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia. UD still has at least three scholarships open for the 2025-26 season.

Kropp has shared photos of himself on visits to Harvard, Davidson and Richmond over the last month. He received a scholarship offer from Dayton on July 30.

Kropp ranks 161st in the 247Sports.com rankings for the 2025 class. He’s the No. 7 Ohio recruit, according to the website. On3.com ranks him 135th. He averaged 22.3 points per game as a junior.

Kropp played for Argentina in the FIBA U18 AmeriCup 2024 during the summer. He ranked second in the tournament in scoring (22.0 points per game) and led his team to a silver medal. He also played for Argentina in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey, averaging 20.3 points in six games.

Kropp participated in the NCAA College Basketball Academy in South Carolina in July. Adam Finkelstein, of 247Sports.com, wrote that Kropp’s “productivity comes in direct correlation to his fundamentals, competitiveness and overall understanding of the game. While he’s not the most naturally explosive athlete, he’s extremely fundamental with his hands and feet, has a wide variety of moves inside his arsenal from the mid-range area and in and is always active on the glass.”