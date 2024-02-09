Four former Flyers to join UD Hall of Fame

Here’s a quick glance at the four honorees:

Fletemeier (2011 graduate): She led the Dayton volleyball team to three Atlantic 10 championships and four NCAA tournament appearances. She won American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American honors three times and was the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year as a junior and senior. She was announced as a Hall of Famer in 2023 but was unable to attend the ceremonies because of an illness.

Hoyng (2007): A four-year starting quarterback and two-time captain, Hoyng led Dayton to the 2007 Division I-AA Mid-Major National Championship and was named the MVP of the Gridiron Classic bowl game. He is the program’s all-time leader in passing yards (8,862)( and touchdown passes (59).

Keck (1971): Keck worked as an administrator from 1971 to 2014.

“No individual in the history of the University of Dayton athletics department has had a greater day-to-day impact on more Flyer student-athletes than Ken Keck,” read a UD press release.

Keck worked as a student manager for the football team in 1966 and was hired as a full-time equipment manager in 1970. He later worked as a business manager and then as assistant athletics director for 25 years. He “handled all team transportation, managed all athletics department vehicles, supervised the Frericks Center equipment room, served as the Frericks Center Event Manager and for much of his tenure, was the primary sport administrator for all men’s non-revenue sports.”

Trubee (2006): He is the UD baseball program’s all-time leader in pitching victories (30) and ranks fourth in strikeouts (218).