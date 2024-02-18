Friendship translates into national bowling recognition

Monday is league night at Poelking Woodman Lanes for the All About the Release 3.0 team of Stephanie Burkhardt, Tom Pennington Jr., Brian Saunders, Micki Sumner and Reasoner.

“We have a blast together. We feed off each other,” Saunders said. “We’re more than a team, we’re family.”

That “family” was recently recognized by the United States Bowling Congress for posting a national record for highest game in the country for a five-person mixed team with two men and three women during the 2022-23 season. The Dayton team recorded a 1,257 game with Burkhardt leading the way with 280.

“It was a great feeling to win, but even better to win with people who are like family,” Burkhardt said. “We have a love of the game and a drive to get better but also have fun.”

Reasoner – who has garnered a few national awards – knew the 1,257, rolled in late November, was worth submitting to the USBC.

“You never know, so why not give it a try,” Reasoner said.

More than a year later, their effort paid off with the national recognition. It was the first national award for Burkhardt, Pennington and Saunders, second for Sumner and fifth for Reasoner.

“We have such a bond as a team, I feel like we can do anything,” Burkhardt said. “But to actually be recognized at the national level is really unbelievable.”

Reasoner was happy to earn another national team honor and even happier to do it with this team.

“If you have the kind of bond we have, you can do great things together,” she said. “They are my true best friends in this sport.”

These best friends are hoping that their camaraderie translates into continued success.

“We’re going to do this a couple times,” Saunders said with a smile

USBC Top Team Score – 2-Men, 3-Women game

All About the Release 3.0

Stephanie Burkhardt 280

Tom Pennington Jr. 246

Lori Reasoner 258

Brian Saunders 214

Micki Sumner 259