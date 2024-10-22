Game time set for Dayton vs. Cincinnati on Dec. 20

The start time and TV information was announced Tuesday. The matchup in the Hoops Classic, which will take place for the second straight year, was announced in July.

Last year, Dayton beat Cincinnati 82-68 in the first matchup between the former rivals since 2010.

Tickets are available at HeritageBankCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster app.

Seats for Dayton fans will be located in sections 108-132 in the lower bowl. UC fans will sit in sections 112-128. Sections 110 and 130 will be divided among the schools, and seats sold in the upper bowl will also be divided between the schools.

Cincinnati ranked 20th in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll. The Bearcats beat Ohio State 80-62 in an exhibition game Friday.