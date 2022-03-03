Girls Basketball: Waynesville falls in regional semifinals

SPRINGFIELD — The Waynesville High School girls basketball team’s postseason run ended in the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.
Freshman Dee Alexander scored a game-high 23 points as the Cavaliers won their 20th straight game, beating the Spartans 52-31 in a Division III regional semifinal game on Wednesday night at Springfield High School.
The Spartans led 15-6 after the first quarter, hitting three 3-pointers as the Cavaliers struggled from the field.
In the second quarter, however, the Cavaliers went on a 16-1 run capped by a 3-pointer by sophomore Jayda Mosley to give Purcell Marian a 22-16 halftime lead.
Waynesville finished 21-5. A year ago, the Spartans lost to Worthington Christian 52-40 in a regional semifinal game in Springfield.
The Cavaliers (25-1) advanced to play East Clinton (21-5) in a regional final game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Springfield. The Astros beat Marion Pleasant 50-46 in overtime in the other regional semifinal game.
