Girls Basketball: Waynesville falls in regional semifinals

Waynesville High School senior Isabella Cassoni drives past Purcell Marian’s Ky'Aira Miller during their Division III regional semifinal game on Wednesday night in Springfield. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER

Waynesville High School senior Isabella Cassoni drives past Purcell Marian’s Ky'Aira Miller during their Division III regional semifinal game on Wednesday night in Springfield. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER

By Michael Cooper, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

SPRINGFIELD — The Waynesville High School girls basketball team’s postseason run ended in the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.

Freshman Dee Alexander scored a game-high 23 points as the Cavaliers won their 20th straight game, beating the Spartans 52-31 in a Division III regional semifinal game on Wednesday night at Springfield High School.

The Spartans led 15-6 after the first quarter, hitting three 3-pointers as the Cavaliers struggled from the field.

In the second quarter, however, the Cavaliers went on a 16-1 run capped by a 3-pointer by sophomore Jayda Mosley to give Purcell Marian a 22-16 halftime lead.

Waynesville finished 21-5. A year ago, the Spartans lost to Worthington Christian 52-40 in a regional semifinal game in Springfield.

The Cavaliers (25-1) advanced to play East Clinton (21-5) in a regional final game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Springfield. The Astros beat Marion Pleasant 50-46 in overtime in the other regional semifinal game.

