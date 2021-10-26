Girls soccer: Carroll tops Shawnee, advances to district for fifth straight season

“They keep the girls organized and keep our good shape back there,” he said.

Shawnee finished its season 16-3, winning the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division and setting a school record for most wins in a season.

“Carroll is a good team, a good program,” Gannon said. “They constantly have club players. They scored early and that helped them. The last 60 minutes, it’s a 0-0 game and we had lots of chances, we just couldn’t penetrate the net.”

Ten minutes into the match, Klingbeil played a through ball to Gervais, who gave the Patriots an early 1-0 lead.

“She was one-on-one and slotted it home,” Molfenter said.

Ten minutes later, Rieman wrapped a corner kick into the net to make it 2-0 with about 20 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Braves had several chances to score in the final 60 minutes, but were unable to break through the Patriots defensive unit.

“We weren’t overmatched, they just made plays and sometimes that’s the game of soccer,” Gannon said. “It’s a silly game sometimes. They made two more plays than we did tonight.”

Carroll (10-6-3) advanced to play Greater Catholic League Co-ed division rival Alter in a D-II district final match at 7 p.m. Thursday at Beavercreek High School. The Knights beat Oakwood 2-1 in overtime.

The Patriots and the Knights tied 0-0 in GCL Co-ed play on Sept. 29.

“It should be a good match,” Molfenter said.

Shawnee will graduate six seniors — Alysis Applin, Lily Cain, Raegan Howdyshell, Megan Kelly, Jaelyn Lytle and Dani Ross — who helped the program set several records this fall, including a perfect 10-0 record in the Central Buckeye Conference.

“We had a tremendous year,” said Braves coach Mike Gannon. “The girls did some great stuff. I’m super proud of the entire group.”