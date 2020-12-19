Grant: Sending Flyers home for holiday ‘the right thing to do’

Weaver’s presence alone was the most important thing. He didn’t find out until two hours before tipoff that he UD’s compliance department had cleared him to play. That decision came three days after the NCAA issued waivers to all transfers, making them immediately eligible.

Grant praised Weaver’s selfless play. He said Weaver understood this game was about fitting in with his new teammates. Even though Weaver has been preparing for more than a week to play, knowing it was a possibility, he didn’t get much time with the starters in practice.

“Today was probably the most he’s played with Jalen (Crutcher) and Rodney (Chatman) and Ibi (Watson) and those guys,” Grant said. “Most of the time so far in practice he’s gone against them. Not knowing what his availability today would be, we didn’t do too much of that in practice because we had to make sure the guys who could potentially get the bulk of the minutes were ready.”

Dayton trainer Casey Cathrall, left, and freshman Mustapha Amzil watch the team warm up on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, before a game against Mississippi at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Roster news: Dayton’s 13th scholarship player, Mustapha Amzil, joined the team Saturday and was on the bench. The 6-foot-10 forward from Finland signed with Dayton in November.

“Once we get back, we’ll do our best to get him up to speed and try to get him ready. The plan is to play him.”

• Freshman guard Koby Brea, who has been sidelined by an upper body injury, was in uniform for the first time Saturday. He missed six weeks, Grant said, and returned to full practices Thursday and Friday.

“He still has to get his rhythm back,” Grant said. “He has to get his wind back. He has to get a better grasp again of the system, but it was good to have him back. He looks good. I think he may have grown a little bit too.”