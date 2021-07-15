Gray will return to Reds rotation this weekend

The Cincinnati Reds announced their starting rotation for the first series of the second half of the season, and it includes Sonny Gray, who missed his last start in the first half with a rib cage strain.
Gray (2-4, 3.19 ERA) will start the 1:10 p.m. game Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park.
Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.68) will start the series opener at 7:10 p.m. Friday. Luis Castillo (3-10, 4.65) will start the second game at 7:10 p.m. Saturday.
Gray was placed on the injured list July 7 and said at the time he hoped extended rest over the All-Star break would help him return without missing more than one start.
The Reds also placed reliever Art Warren (left oblique strain) on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Warren is 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA in 18 games. He last pitched Sunday in a 3-1 victory against the Brewers, throwing a scoreless third of an inning.