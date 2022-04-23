Greene not concerned with drop in velocity in first GABP start

“Obviously, it was more of a challenge getting myself going today,” Greene said. “It’s going to happen. There’s going to be multiple games when that happens. Hopefully, not a lot. I will try to limit that. But it was just one of those days so you just move on and be ready for the next one.”

The Cardinals scored one run in the first just four minutes and two batters into the game. Dylan Carlson singled to lead off the game. The next batter, Paul Goldschmidt, singled to left and got by left fielder Tommy Pham. It rolled all the way to the wall, allowing Carlson to score.

Greene left the game with the bases loaded and one out in the third. He lasted five innings in his first start and 5 1/3 innings in his second.

Jeff Hoffman took over and gave up a two-run single to Goldschmidt as the Cardinals extended their lead to 3-0.

Greene realized early in the game he didn’t have to hit 100 to get batters out. His pitches are still hard to hit at 94 or 96.

“You can’t get too wrapped up in, ‘Oh my velo’s not where it’s been the last few games; let’s shy away from that and go to another pitch that’s not my strongest pitch,’” Greene said. “I’m trying to keep that mentality and shift the focus from ‘Oh, I don’t have it today’ to ‘Mentally, you’ve got to lock in a little bit more to just put the team in the best position to win.’”

Reds manager David Bell wasn’t concerned with the drop in Greene’s velocity.

“I just don’t think he felt great tonight,” Bell said. “For me, it’s really impressive what he was able to do without his best stuff, without his best velocity. He really had to make pitches and change speeds and use a slider. I think it’s a great step. He’s just like any player, or any pitcher, not going to feel great all the time, and every day is going to be different.”