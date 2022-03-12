High School Bowling: Centerville boys win state championship

The Centerville High School boys bowling team won its first state title Friday.
The Elks beat Marion Harding 3-1 in the championship match at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.
Centerville rolled a 3,731 total in the qualifying round to earn the No. 2 seed in the championship round. The top eight teams -- out of 16 state qualifiers -- advanced.
In the championship round, Centerville beat Greater Western Ohio Conference rival, Wayne, 3-0, then outlasted Youngstown Boardman 3-2 in the semifinals.
The Elks also won sectional and district titles en route to state.
Centerville senior Anthony Conty rolled a 706 series to finish third in the individual competition. Teammate and fellow senior Brendan Salo finished seventh with a 667. Troy sophomore Bryce Massingill was eighth (663).
Carter Street of Powell Olentangy Liberty rolled a 732 to win the individual crown.
