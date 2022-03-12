Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

High School Bowling: Centerville boys win state championship

The Centerville Elks boys bowling team, pictured here after their district championship, won a Division I state title Friday in Columbus. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
The Centerville Elks boys bowling team, pictured here after their district championship, won a Division I state title Friday in Columbus. CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By John Boyle
43 minutes ago

The Centerville High School boys bowling team won its first state title Friday.

The Elks beat Marion Harding 3-1 in the championship match at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Centerville rolled a 3,731 total in the qualifying round to earn the No. 2 seed in the championship round. The top eight teams -- out of 16 state qualifiers -- advanced.

In the championship round, Centerville beat Greater Western Ohio Conference rival, Wayne, 3-0, then outlasted Youngstown Boardman 3-2 in the semifinals.

The Elks also won sectional and district titles en route to state.

Centerville senior Anthony Conty rolled a 706 series to finish third in the individual competition. Teammate and fellow senior Brendan Salo finished seventh with a 667. Troy sophomore Bryce Massingill was eighth (663).

Carter Street of Powell Olentangy Liberty rolled a 732 to win the individual crown.

In Other News
1
Boys basketball: Centerville-Fairfield set for Division I regional...
2
Boys basketball: Tri-Village beats Botkins to advance to D-IV state...
3
Dayton rallies to beat UMass, advances to A-10 semifinals
4
Wayne grad Quisenberry’s successful season at Fordham ends with injury...
5
Cedarville rallies from 21-point deficit but falls short in NCAA...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top