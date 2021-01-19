High school football: Fairborn hires new coach

Fairborn football has a new football coach.
The school announced Tuesday alumnus Cory D. Hardin has been hired to lead the Skyhawks football team and work within he school district.
“We are excited to have Mr. Hardin join our football program,” athletic director Kevin Alexander said. “His experience, work ethic and ability to connect with players will help our program continue to grow.”
Hardin played football at the College of Mt. St. Joseph in Cincinnati, where he received a master’s of education in counseling.
Most recently he was an assistant football coach at Chaminade Julienne, where he was also director of student services.
”I am exited about the future of the Fairborn football program,” FHS principal Brian McKnight said. “With the addition of a new high school and stadium, our football program is poised to grow and flourish. I am extremely excited to welcome Mr. Hardin to Fairborn and I know that he will bring a dedication and commitment to continuing to grow our program.”
The Skyhawks went 6-1 last season under coach Randy Kerns, who led the program for two seasons. They were 2-6 in 2019 and until last year had not had a winning season since going 6-4 in 2011.
Kerns announced Dec. 30 he has accepted the position of head football coach at Mountain Crest High School in Utah.