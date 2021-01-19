High school football: Fairborn hires new coach

”I am exited about the future of the Fairborn football program,” FHS principal Brian McKnight said. “With the addition of a new high school and stadium, our football program is poised to grow and flourish. I am extremely excited to welcome Mr. Hardin to Fairborn and I know that he will bring a dedication and commitment to continuing to grow our program.”

The Skyhawks went 6-1 last season under coach Randy Kerns, who led the program for two seasons. They were 2-6 in 2019 and until last year had not had a winning season since going 6-4 in 2011.

Kerns announced Dec. 30 he has accepted the position of head football coach at Mountain Crest High School in Utah.