High school football: RedHawks offer Lakota West QB

Miami University offered a scholarship to Lakota West quarterback Jackson Smith over the weekend.
The RedHawks became the third program to offer Smith, following Marshall and Kentucky.
#AGTG After a great visit and conversation with @Martin_Miami_HC I am blessed to receive an offer from Miami University‼️ @A_Ragland14 @WRTreezy @PatLambert13 @CoadyKeller1 @TomLoy247 @ByKyleKelly pic.twitter.com/2j879pgqUm— Jackson Smith (@JacksonSmith_10) April 13, 2024
List 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, Smith completed 24 of 54 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown in seven games last season as a freshman.
He also threw six interceptions.
The Wildcats offered Smith last summer before he had played a down of high school football, and the Thundering Herd following in December according to 247Sports.com.
