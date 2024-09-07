Springfield beats Trotwood-Madison on late 2-point conversion

But holder Quenta Wafer Jr. took the snap, pivoted to his right and found Zy’Aire Fletcher in the end one for a go-ahead two-point conversion instead.

The Rams returned the ensuing kickoff to their 39, but Springfield’s Zayvion Banks intercepted Ke’Arron Stroud on the first play to seal the victory for the Wildcats (1-2).

“We needed it real bad,” said Springfield coach Maurice Douglass, whose team lost 16-6 to Winton Woods in the opener and 14-6 to Washington D.C. Gonzaga last week.

“It was a tough week. We lost two games that we should have won, that we felt we were in position and we just gave ‘em away. We persevered though,” Douglass said. “Hopefully we’ll get our quarterback back next week and be able to be full strength offensively and be able to do some things.”

Keyes was back in a starting role with Brent Upshaw injured, and the sophomore struggled for most of the game.

He pulled it together for the final drive, finding Fletcher for the first completion to start the drive, overcoming two sacks and then scrambling seven yards to set up the touchdown.

“I mean, as a quarterback, you gotta lead,” said Keyes, who finished the night having completed 14 of 23 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. “I feel like when we’re in a tight situation, it’s me, myself and I. I gotta stay composed. If I’m not composed, the team’s not composed. I’ve gotta lead the team.”

In a battle between talented teams looking for their first wins of the season, Springfield scored first, taking advantage of great field position after Taj Powell tackled the Trotwood-Madison punter at the Rams’ 21.

Seven plays later, Keyes found Lay for a 12-yard touchdown pass, and Nathan Hudson’s PAT kick gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

The Rams responded with a defensive touchdown as Terrence Harrell intercepted Keyes near midfield and was off to the races for a 62-yard pick-6.

John Warren’s PAT kick tied the score at 7 with 4:59 to go in the second quarter despite Trotwood having gained only two first downs to that point.

Springfield had a chance to take the lead before halftime, but Hudson’s 40-yard field goal attempt went wide left as time expired.

That capped an ugly first half that included five lost fumbles, two interceptions, two turnovers on downs and just one successful punt between the two teams.

Springfield gained three first downs while giving up just two as both teams struggled to execute much, especially through the air.

The second half started with another turnover as Springfield botched a handoff and the Rams recovered at the Wildcats 30.

That looked like it was leading to a Rams field goal, but head coach Jeff Graham opted to take the points off the board after Springfield was called for roughing the kicker.

The decision paid off when Daylan Dennis went over from one yard out on fourth and goal with 4:33 to go in the third quarter to give Trotwood a 14-7 lead.

Inserting the 6-foot, 255-pound Stroud at quarterback also proved to be wise as he charged up the Rams running game, creating a tough target for Wildcats tacklers and more room for Dennis when it was his turn to tote the rock.

But they had three chances to salt the game away late and couldn’t do it, setting up the dramatic finish.

“He hung in there,” Douglass said of Keyes. “I got on him a little bit about some of the decisions that he made, but he’s a battler. He’s a warrior, and I’m glad to have him on the team for the next two years.”

Springfield ended up gaining 192 yards while Trotwood (0-3) managed only 101, but Dennis ran for 69 yards on 19 carries for the Rams.

Jamarcus Whyce led the Trotwood defense with 11 tackles, including two for loss, while Taj Powell had seven tackles, including three for loss, for Springfield.

Kyron Dolby add 11 stops, including two for loss, for the Wildcats.

Springfield is back in action next week at home against Miamisburg while the Rams will play host to Alter on Thursday night.