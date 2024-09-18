High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked?

Below is this week’s Associated Press state football poll. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record and total voting points.
DIVISION I
1. Mentor (5) (4-0) 114
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5) (4-0) 105
3. Lakewood St. Edward (3) (3-1) 92
4. Grove City (4-0) 63
(tie) Cincinnati Moeller (3-1) 63
6. Perrysburg (4-0) 56
7. Lakota West (3-1) 49
8. Middletown (4-0) 38
9. Powell Olentangy Liberty (3-1) 36
10. Cincinnati Elder (3-1) 29
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati Princeton 19. Toledo Whitmer 14. Cincinnati St. Xavier 12. Hilliard Davidson 5. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 5. Lorain 4. Pickerington North 4. Groveport-Madison 4. Columbus Upper Arlington 2. Canton McKinley 1.
DIVISION II
1. Cincinnati Anderson (3) (4-0) 103
2. Avon (4) (4-0) 99
3. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (3) (4-0) 87
4. Massillon Washington (1) (3-1) 76
5. Macedonia Nordonia (4-0) 61
6. Cincinnati La Salle (1) (4-0) 57
7. Akron Hoban (3-1) 56
8. Austintown-Fitch (4-0) 27
9. Amherst Steele (4-0) 22
(tie) Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-0) 22
Others receiving votes: Wadsworth 17. Columbus St. Charles 14. Columbus Walnut Ridge 12. Xenia 12. Medina Highland 11. Harrison 9. North Ridgeville 8. Sunbury Big Walnut 7. Lima Senior 7. Vandalia Butler 4. Olmsted Falls 2. Ashland 2.
DIVISION III
1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (4) (4-0) 107
2. Chardon (3) (3-0) 104
3. Toledo Central Catholic (4) (3-1) 81
4. Steubenville (4-0) 68
5. Tippecanoe (1) (4-0) 67
6. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (1) (4-0) 61
7. Wapakoneta (4-0) 54
8. Aurora (4-0) 38
9. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-0 ) 23
10. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (4-0) 20
Others receiving votes: Youngstown Ursuline 19. Granville 14. Athens 14. Dayton Carroll 14. Cleveland Benedictine 11. Dover 10. Grafton Midview 8. Bellbrook 1. Celina 1.
DIVISION IV
1. Sandusky Perkins (8) (4-0) 120
2. Mentor Lake Catholic (4-0) 87
3. Cincinnati Wyoming (2) (4-0) 77
4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) (4-0) 72
5. Perry (1) (3-1) 70
6. Beloit West Branch (4-0) 52
7. Cleveland Glenville (1) (2-2) 36
8. St. Clairsville (4-0) 27
9. Streetsboro (4-0) 26
10. Shelby (4-0) 25
Others receiving votes: Kenton Ridge 23. Cincinnati Taft 20. Struthers 18. Lorain Clearview 16. New Lexington 15. Ontario 7. Clinton-Massie 7. Eaton 6. New Richmond 6. Clyde 3. Galion 2.
DIVISION V
1. Ironton (4) (4-0) 107
2. Liberty Center (4) (4-0) 99
3. Versailles (3) (4-0) 77
4. Canfield S. Range (4-0) 74
5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3-1) 66
6. Oak Harbor (1) (4-0) 62
7. Sugarcreek Garaway (4-0) 36
8. Barnesville (4-0) 35
9. Wooster Triway (4-0) 28
10. Greeneview (1) (4-0) 27
Others receiving votes: Proctorville Fairland 18. Preble Shawnee 18. Milan Edison 18. Akron Manchester 11. Miami East 9. Pemberville Eastwood 9. Findlay Liberty-Benton 6. Poland Seminary 4. Delta 4. Belmont Union Local 4. Gahanna Columbus Academy 3.
DIVISION VI
1. Kirtland (8) (4-0) 124
2. Coldwater (5) (4-0) 122
3. Columbus Grandview Heights (4-0) 80
(tie) Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (4-0) 80
5. Bluffton (4-0) 65
6. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-0) 64
7. Newcomerstown (4-0) 30
8. Galion Northmor (4-0) 29
9. Bainbridge Paint Valley (4-0 ) 24
10. Dalton (3-1) 19
Others receiving votes: Andover Pymatuning Valley 18. Anna 13. Reedsville Eastern 9. Hamler Patrick Henry 8. Leavittsburg Labrae 7. Huron 6. Toledo Ottawa Hills 3. North Robinson Colonel Crawford 3. Toronto 3. Cincinnati Country Day 2. Paulding 2. Spencerville 1. St. Bernard 1. Woodsfield Monroe Central 1. New Middletown Springfield 1.
DIVISION VII
1. Marion Local (13) (4-0) 130
2. Minster (4-0) 99
(tie) Columbus Grove (4-0) 99
4. Malvern (4-0) 64
5. New Bremen (3-1) 51
6. Monroeville (4-0) 44
7. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-0) 33
(tie) Edon (4-0) 33
9. Cin. College Prep. (4-0) 32
10. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-0) 25
Others receiving votes: Beaver Eastern 24. Lima Central Catholic 20. Danville 14. Arlington 11. McComb 9. Sycamore Mohawk 7. Glouster Trimble 6. Windham 5. Hamilton New Miami 4. Steubenville Catholic Central 3. Tiffin Calvert 2.
