High school football: Trotwood-Madison DB announces college commitment

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Clark is among more than two dozen area players in the class of 2025 to have at least one Division I FBS offer, and he is the ninth area player to announce a verbal commitment.

Northmont defensive end Cedric Works Jr. became No. 8 earlier Thursday when he committed to Kentucky.

Also having made pledges publicly are Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair (Ohio State), Lakota West tight end Luca Gilbert, Hamilton defensive lineman Trey Verdon (Iowa State), Wayne quarterback Tyrell Lewis (Arkansas State), Wayne receiver Ka’maurri Smith (Cincinnati), Wayne receiver Teaunn Hunter (Kent State) and Lakota West tight end/defensive lineman Vincent Giordano (Bowling Green).

This is shaping up to be a big year for the area and major college prospects as more than a dozen more seniors-to-be already hold at least one FBS offer.

Per 247Sports, Clark is the fifth player to commit to UMass for 2025 and the first from Ohio.

The school has made a big push to recruit the Buckeye State recently, especially the Dayton area, thanks in no small part to the efforts of a Mike McCray II, a Trotwood-Madison grad who was a standout linebacker at Michigan.

McCray is the outside linebackers coach at UMass and has been a frequent presence in area schools over the past couple of years as many area players have received scholarship offers from UMass.

For 2025 that group includes Works, Verdon, Lewis, Hunter, Lakota East quarterback J.T. Kitna, Springfield receiver Jamil Miller, Centerville offensive lineman Kuol Kuol, Lakota West linebacker Grant Beerman and Wayne safety Jussiah Williams-West.

Former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is the head coach of the Minutemen, who were 3-9 last season.

Former Miami RedHawks head coach Shane Montgomery is also on the UMass staff as offensive coordinator.