High school football: Week 1 Scoreboard

Sports
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
32 minutes ago
FRIDAY’S GAMES

Anderson 44, South Oldham 15

Anna 49, Indian Lake 12

Ansonia 30, Riverside 14

Arcanum 27, Covington 6

Badin 18, Hamilton 0

Beechwood 31, McNicholas 14

Bellbrook 21, Tippecanoe 7

Bellefontaine 46, Sidney 19

Ben Davis (IN) 49, Moeller 28

Bluffton 42, Benjamin Logan 7

Brookville 54, Tri-County North 14

Carlisle 37, Twin Valley South 0

Carroll 21, Col. South 18

Catholic Central 21, North College Hill 6

Cedarville 49, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Centerville 30, Lakota East 12

Chaminade Julienne 35, Col. Eastmoor 0

Cin. Country Day 30, Summit Country Day 0

Clinton-Massie 38, Waynesville 8

Coldwater 29, Kenton 12

Crestview 41, Parkway 27

Dixie 74, Irvington Prep 0

Eastwood 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 18

Eaton 45, Greenville 7

Elida 42, Tol. Rogers 6

Fenwick 28, Franklin 14

Gahanna Lincoln 10, Mason 5

Greeneview 28, Northridge 14

Grove City Chr. 42, MVCA 6

Jonathan Alder 47, Fairbanks 0

Kings 29, Sycamore 22

LaSalle 28, Colerain 3

Lebanon 27, Springboro 14

Lima Bath 14, New Bremen 7

Lima Senior 36, Piqua 31

London 62, Washington C.H. 14

Mariemont 22, Oakwood 19

Marion Local 29, Wapakoneta 26

Mechanicsburg 38, Kenton Ridge 7

Miami East 28, Greenon 6

Miamisburg 49, West Carrollton 0

Middletown 31, Loveland 16

Middletown Madison 33, Preble Shawnee 13

Milford 42, Edgewood 7

Milton-Union 27, National Trail 12

Minster 41, Fort Loramie 28

Monroe 28, Talawanda 0

Mount Healthy 24, Little Miami 0

Northeastern 55, Bethel 7

Northmont 28, Butler 10

Olentangy Orange 42, West Clermont 35, OT

Pleasant 21, North Union 15

Princeton 41, Elyria 7

Purcell Marian 32, Deer Park 20

Reading 47, Woodward 0

Roger Bacon 33, Indian Hill 20

SBEP 42, Dayton Christian 0

Southeastern 28, Northwestern 20

Springfield 27, St. Ignatius 11

Springfield Shawnee 41, Stebbins 0

St. Henry 17, St. Marys 0

St. Xavier 10, Lakota West 0

Tecumseh 32, Fairborn 15

Tri-Village 41, Troy Christian 6

Troy 53, Dunbar 6

Turpin 31, Oak Hills 24

Urbana 47, Belmont 0

Valley View 59, Ponitz 0

Van Wert 47, Bryan 21

Versailles 26, Celina 0

Wayne 58, Fairfield 51

Wayne Trace 32, Fort Recovery 30

Waynesfield-Goshen 42, Mississinawa Valley 0

West Liberty-Salem 48, Graham 15

Western Brown 38, Hillsboro 27

Wilmington 28, Northwest 7

Winton Woods 21, Trotwood 7

Wyoming 16, Ross 12

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Fairmont 24, Alter 21

Xenia 36, Beavercreek 0

Thurgood Marshall 28, Dohn Prep 16

Travis Erickson
