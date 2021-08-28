High School Football Week 2 roundup: Centerville stuns Mason with late rally

Other Games

Wayne 17, Reynoldsburg 15: Luke Daulton drilled a 35-yard field goal as time expired to give Wayne the win. Tyrell Lewis threw touchdowns to Ray Greene and Teaunn Hunter to set up the rally win.

Northmont 42, Dunbar 19: Malachi Staffney scored three touchdowns, Bryant Callahan added two more and Javien Brownlee returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score to highlight the Northmont victory.

Springboro 20, Middletown 7: ‘Boro pulled away with a pair of third quarter touchdown runs from Nathan Flynn and Evan Ruzzo to earn the win. Ruzzo finished with 128 yards on the ground and Flynn added 80.

Lakota West 45, West Clermont 7: Cameron Goode totaled 108 yards rushing with three touchdowns to spur Lakota West. Mitch Bolden added a passing and a rushing TD.

Waynesville 17, Greeneview 3: Clellon Tamme’s two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter sealed the win for Waynesville.

Mechanicsburg 49, Covington 0: Jake Hurst returned the opening kick 82 yards for a touchdown and added a pair of rushing scores to pace ‘Burg. Jayden Roland added 127 rushing yards with one score.

Coldwater 14, Oak Hills 6: Tyler Schwieterman hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Reece Dellinger and Isaac Fullenkamp added a TD run to lead Coldwater in the road win.