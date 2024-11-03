High School Volleyball state pairings, schedule

The 50th Annual Ohio High School Athletic Association girls volleyball state tournament begins Thursday at four sites in the Dayton area. Seven state champions will be crowned at the Nutter Center at Wright State University, with additional sites hosting state semifinals: Vandalia Butler High School, Clayton Northmost High School and Kettering Fairmont High School.
The OHSAA had three divisions in girls volleyball from 1975-89 and four divisions from 1990-2023. Last February, the OHSAA announced that several sports would add divisions, including girls volleyball, which expanded to seven divisions.
All 28 matches of the girls volleyball state tournament will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.
Tickets for all OHSAA postseason tournament contests are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.
Below are the pairings in each division:
Division I
No. 4 Cleveland St. Joseph Academy vs. Delaware Olentangy Berlin, Friday, 5 p.m. at Clayton Northmont High School
No. 1 Cincinnati Seton vs. Pickerington North, Friday, 5 p.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Championship Match: Saturday, 3 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Division II
No. 3 Avon vs. No. 1 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, Thursday, 6 p.m., at Kettering Fairmont High School
No. 2 Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy vs. No. 4 Wadsworth, Thursday, 8 p.m., at Kettering Fairmont High School
Championship Match: Saturday, 11 a.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Division III
No. 2 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy vs. No. 10 Toledo St. Ursula Academy, Thursday, 5 p.m., at Clayton Northmont High School
No. 3 Cincinnati Ursuline Academy vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson, Thursday, 7 p.m., at Clayton Northmont High School
Championship Match: Friday, 3 p.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Division IV
No. 7 Vincent Warren vs. No. 3 Cincinnati Roger Bacon, Thursday, 5:30 p.m., at Vandalia Butler High School
Shelby vs. No. 4 Alliance Marlington, Thursday, 7:30 p.m., at Vandalia Butler High School
Championship Match: Saturday, 1 p.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Division V
Bishop Fenwick vs. No. 7 Ottawa-Glandorf, Thursday, 4 p.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center
No. 1 Mentor Lake Catholic vs. No. 5 Frankfort Adena, Thursday, 6 p.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Championship Match: Friday, 1 p.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Division VI
No. 10 Independence vs. No. 1 Coldwater, Friday, 5 p.m., at Vandalia Butler High School
Marion Pleasant vs. No. 5 Defiance Tinora, Friday, 7:30 p.m., at Vandalia Butler High School
Championship Match: Saturday, 5 p.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center
Division VII
No. 2 Tiffin Calvert vs. Norwalk St. Paul, Thursday, noon, Wright State University, Nutter Center
No. 1 Fort Loramie vs. Strasburg-Franklin, Thursday, 2 p.m., Wright State University, Nutter Center
Championship Match: Friday, 11 a.m., Wright State University, Nutter Center
