High School Volleyball state pairings, schedule

All 28 matches of the girls volleyball state tournament will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.

Tickets for all OHSAA postseason tournament contests are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

Below are the pairings in each division:

Division I

No. 4 Cleveland St. Joseph Academy vs. Delaware Olentangy Berlin, Friday, 5 p.m. at Clayton Northmont High School

No. 1 Cincinnati Seton vs. Pickerington North, Friday, 5 p.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Championship Match: Saturday, 3 p.m. at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Division II

No. 3 Avon vs. No. 1 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, Thursday, 6 p.m., at Kettering Fairmont High School

No. 2 Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy vs. No. 4 Wadsworth, Thursday, 8 p.m., at Kettering Fairmont High School

Championship Match: Saturday, 11 a.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Division III

No. 2 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy vs. No. 10 Toledo St. Ursula Academy, Thursday, 5 p.m., at Clayton Northmont High School

No. 3 Cincinnati Ursuline Academy vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson, Thursday, 7 p.m., at Clayton Northmont High School

Championship Match: Friday, 3 p.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Division IV

No. 7 Vincent Warren vs. No. 3 Cincinnati Roger Bacon, Thursday, 5:30 p.m., at Vandalia Butler High School

Shelby vs. No. 4 Alliance Marlington, Thursday, 7:30 p.m., at Vandalia Butler High School

Championship Match: Saturday, 1 p.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Division V

Bishop Fenwick vs. No. 7 Ottawa-Glandorf, Thursday, 4 p.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center

No. 1 Mentor Lake Catholic vs. No. 5 Frankfort Adena, Thursday, 6 p.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Championship Match: Friday, 1 p.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Division VI

No. 10 Independence vs. No. 1 Coldwater, Friday, 5 p.m., at Vandalia Butler High School

Marion Pleasant vs. No. 5 Defiance Tinora, Friday, 7:30 p.m., at Vandalia Butler High School

Championship Match: Saturday, 5 p.m., at Wright State University, Nutter Center

Division VII

No. 2 Tiffin Calvert vs. Norwalk St. Paul, Thursday, noon, Wright State University, Nutter Center

No. 1 Fort Loramie vs. Strasburg-Franklin, Thursday, 2 p.m., Wright State University, Nutter Center

Championship Match: Friday, 11 a.m., Wright State University, Nutter Center