DeWine to make announcement on high school sports next week

Fall sports practices began across the state Aug. 1, though many schools across Ohio have chosen not to play this fall or have delayed the start of the season. Dayton Public Schools and Middletown High School are among the local school districts to suspend sports. Columbus City Schools suspended sports starting Friday.

The OHSAA approved a plan for a six-game season Friday. Schools and conferences started finalizing their six-game seasons early this week. The first Friday night of the football season is Aug. 28.

For weeks, coaches and administrators have been confident teams will get to play. Football, soccer and field hockey teams have been waiting for the state to approve for them to play other teams.

“What’s the greater risk to people under age 25,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted wrote Monday on Twitter, “canceling in-person learning & extracurriculars (sports) to protect them from COVID or leaving it to chance how they’ll fill this time? You can’t take these things away from young people & expect good (health, academic, life) results.”