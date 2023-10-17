H.S. Results 10/16: Girls Soccer, Volleyball tournaments begin

PREP RESULTS
Girls Soccer
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 10, Ponitz 0
Chaminade Julienne 8, Springfield 0
Fairfield 2, Harrison 1
Fairmont 4, Stebbins 0
Kings 2, Ross 1, OT
Lakota East 3, Lebanon 0: LE: Richburg goal, Bencic goal, Kamphuis goal.
Lakota West 3, Hamilton 0
Little Miami 2, Sycamore 0
Miamisburg 8, Stivers 0
Northmont 3, Fairborn 1
Oak Hills 8, Edgewood 0
Seton 8, Talawanda 0
St. Ursula 8, Colerain 0
Troy 8, Belmont 0
Ursuline Academy 3, Princeton 1
Wayne 8, Piqua 0
Xenia 8, West Carrollton 0
Division II
Alter 4, Oakwood 1
Bellbrook 15, Wilmington 0
Bellefontaine 2, Tecumseh 1: B: Penhorwood goal, Shumaker goal.
Ben Logan 6, Kenton Ridge 0: BL: Henderson 3 goals 1 assist, Burrey 2 goals 3 assists, Bates shutout.
Carroll 9, Indian Lake 0
Eaton 2, Fenwick 0: E: Heggs 2 goals, Miller assist, Roberts assist.
McAuley 3, CHCA 2, OT
McNicholas 2, Taylor 0
Monroe 8, Carlisle 0
Roger Bacon 8, Goshen 0
Summit Country Day 8, Northwest 0
Tippecanoe 10, Trotwood 0: Ti: Shafer 2 goals 3 assists, Dettwiller 1 goal 2 assists, Adkins shutout.
Valley View 7, Clinton-Massie 0
Wyoming 3, Batavia 1
Division III
Botkins 8, Tri-County North 0
Clark Montessori 2, Cin. Christian 1
Dayton Christian 1, Twin Valley South 0
Felicity Franklin 3, Finneytown 0
Georgetown 4, Ripley Union Lewis 0
Greeneview 8, Blanchester 0: G: Simpson 2 goals 1 assist, Waggoner 2 goals 1 assist, Sandlin goal assist.
Greenon 8, Northeastern 0: G: Gilbreth 3 goals, Riley 2 goals, Minteer 1 goal 2 assists.
Legacy Christian 8, Southeastern 0
Norwood 7, SBEP 0
Girls Volleyball
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division I
Fairfield 3, Talawanda 2
Hamilton 3, Edgewood 0
Division II
Graham 3, Tecumseh 0
Kenton Ridge 3, Northridge 0
Tippecanoe 3, Meadowdale 0: T: Aselage 10 kills, Krimm 14 assists, Sessions 14 aces.
Division III
Anna 3, Triad 0
Brookville 3, Springfield Shawnee 0
Deer Park 3, Norwood 0
Miami East 3, Greeneview 0
Summit Country Day 3, SBEP 0
Blanchester vs. Georgetown
Division IV
Botkins 3, Ansonia 2
Cin. Christian 3, Felicity-Franklin 0
Covington 3, Mississinawa Valley 0
Fairlawn 3, Riverside 0
Fayetteville Perry 3, Lockland 0
Fort Loramie 3, Jefferson 0
Lehman Catholic 3, Twin Valley South 0
REPORTING RESULTS
