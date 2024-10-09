H.S. Results 10/8

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Beavercreek 4, Springfield 0: B: Walling 2 goals, Kolackowski, Macek shutout.
Belmont 11, Trotwood 1
Brookville 3, Legacy Christian 0: B: King goal assist, Cowens shutout.
Butler 2, Tippecanoe 2: T: Mendiola goal, Smith goal.
Carroll 1, Alter 0: C: O’Bleness goal, Flores assist, Memering shutout.
Cin. Christian 3, Mt. Healthy 1: CC: Sheridan goal assist, Ball goal assist, Norton goal.
Dixie 4, Preble Shawnee 0
Eaton 2, Tri-County North 0: E: Downs 2 goals, Fugate assist, Fitch shutout.
Fairborn 5, Xenia 1: F: Laamri 4 goals, Gumbert goal.
Fairmont 2, Miamisburg 1: F: Davidson goal, Weaver goal.
Fenwick 2, Badin 1: B: Jung goal.
Franklin 2, Carlisle 1: F: Guisse 2 goals, Ramsey assist, Woo assist.
Monroe 11, Edgewood 0: M: Mann 3 goals 2 assists, Buckner 2 goals 2 assists, Tarin shutout.
Northmont 5, Wayne 0: N: Henderson 2 goals, Kleber goal assist, Crist shutout.
Ross 0, Bellbrook 0: R: Sabers shutout. B: Driskell shutout.
Sidney 9, Greenville 0: S: Danklefsen 5 goals, Balduaf shutout.
Springboro 2, Centerville 2: S: Bucholtz goal assist, Arnold goal.
Summit Country Day 5, Fairfield 1
Troy 9, Piqua 0: T: Dillow 3 goals 2 assists, Maitlen 2 goals, Hickernell shutout.
Troy Christian 1, Greenon 0: TC: Zeman goal, Bollinger assist, Denson shutout.
Valley View 10, Twin Valley South 0: VV: Schmidt 4 goals 2 assists, Feliccia, Izor shutout.
Waynesville 7, Yellow Springs 0
Monday’s Results
Bellefontaine 4, Springfield Shawnee 0: B: Konz 3 goals, Turner goal, Torsell shutout.
Bethel 3, Lehman Catholic 1: LC: Wagner goal. B: Rincon goal, Newell goal assist, Kasimov goal assist.
Eaton 1, Talawanda 0: E: Downs goal, Fitch shutout.
Graham 4, Urbana 0: G: Powell goal assist, Griffin shutout.
Middletown Madison 3, Emmanuel Christian 3: MM: Growcock 2 goals, Dwyer goal assist, Bryan assist.
Milton-Union 2, Miami East 1
Tecumseh 2, Ben Logan 0: T: Samosky goal, Esparza goal.
Girls Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Bellbrook 1, Ross 1: R: Davis goal, Gillum assist.
Cin. Christian 3, Mt. Healthy 0: CC: Lewis goal assist, Jordan shutout.
Fairfield 1, St. Ursula 0: F: Burdine goal, Townsend assist, Marsh shutout.
Greeneview 8, Southeastern 0: G: Simpson 6 goals 1 assist, Waggoner 2 goals, Anderson shutout.
Lehman Catholic 1, Botkins 0
National Trail 2, Tri-County North 1: NT: Cordle goal, Irvin goal, Sorice assist.
Newton 9, Northeastern 0: Ne: Hines 2 goals 1 assist, Szakal 2 goals 1 assist, Ingle shutout.
Preble Shawnee 8, Dixie 1: PS: Unger 4 goals, Ford 3 goals 1 assist, Feck goal.
Summit Country Day 2, Lakota East 2
Valley View 6, Twin Valley South 0
Waynesville 4, Cin. Country Day 0
Monday’s Results
Alter 2, Fairmont 1: A: Sheets goal, Gaeta goal.
Bethel 6, Lehman Catholic 1
Eaton 7, Greenville 0: E: Roberts 3 goals, Roberts 1 goal 2 assists, Redick shutout.
Jonathan Alder 7, North Union 0: JA: Tanferi 3 goals, Timberlake 1 goal 2 assists, Piciano goal assist.
Kenton Ridge 3, Northwestern 3: KR: Fyffe 2 goals 1 assist, Coleman goal, Briggs assist.
McAuley 5, Badin 3: B: Zbroil goal, Combs goal, Becker goal.
Miami East 1, Milton-Union 0
Springfield Shawnee 5, Bellefontaine 2: B: Shumaker goal assist, Ullom goal.
Troy 4, Anna 0: T: Noll 3 goals, Moore goal, Fleenor shutout.
Twin Valley South 6, Tri-County North 0: TVS: Burkett 2 goals 2 assists, Maggard 2 goals 1 assist, Clouse shutout.
Urbana 5, Graham 1
Boys Golf
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division I
At Pipestone
Qualifying Teams: 1. St. Xavier 307; 2. Anderson 310; 3. Moeller 310.
Individual Qualifiers: Morgan (Elder) 72, Standifer (Franklin) 72, Scohy (Bellbrook) 73.
Girls Golf
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
At Pipestone
Qualifying Teams: 1. Anderson 326; 2. Centerville 327 (Nickell 77, Nunna 85, Snow 82, Bressler 97, Hartley 83); 3. Springboro 332 (Dunkle 74, Brown 86, Dunkle 81, Bailey 99, Grieshop 91).
Individual Qualifiers: Drum (Mt. Notre Dame) 74, Donovan (Lebanon) 75, Becerril (Sycamore) 75.
Girls Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Fort Loramie3, Russia 0: FL: Barhorst 37 assists, Brandewie 13 kills, Rodeheffer 12 digs 3 aces.
Newton 3, Ansonia 2: N: Montgomery 25 kills, Williams 5 aces, Stetzel 14 assists.
Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: T: Clawson 10 kills, Post 10 kills, Krimm 18 assists.
Troy 3, Fairborn 0
Monday’s Results
Badin 3, Sycamore 0
Russia 3, Newton 1: N: Montgomery 16 kills 5 blocks 3 aces, Kesling 19 assists.
REPORTING RESULTS
