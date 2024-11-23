H.S. Results 11/22: Sidney opens girls hoops season with overtime win

Larkyn Vordemark scored 26 points to lead Sidney past Russia 67-62 in an overtime thriller to tip off the girls basketball season.
Jordan Scully tacked on 21 points for Sidney. Claudia Hoehne paced Russia with 20 points.
In other girls basketball season opener highlights Avery Brandewie tallied 25 points and 11 rebounds in a Fort Loramie win and Lanie Lipps led Ross to victory with a 24-point performance.
PREP RESULTS
Football
Playoffs, Regional Finals
Friday’s Results
Division I
Region 2
Centerville 23, Wayne 14
Region 4
Moeller 28, St. Xavier 23
Division II
Region 8
Anderson 28, La Salle 21
Division III
Region 12
London 13, Bellbrook 0
Division IV
Region 16
Taft 26, Alter 12
Division V
Region 20
West Liberty-Salem 21, Indian Lake 14
Division VI
Region 24
Coldwater 45, Anna 21
Division VII
Region 26
Col. Grove 14, Delphos St. John’s 0
Region 28
Marion Local 21, Minster 7
Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
Bethel 39, Jackson Center 32
Crestview 40, Fort Recovery 24
Dunbar 48, Cin. Christian 32
Fenwick 55, Madeira 34: F: DeMarco 16, Luers 16.
Fort Loramie 49, Miami East 30: FL: Brandewie 25.
Greenville 54, Eaton 50, OT
Hardin Northern 48, New Bremen 37
Harrison 62, Colerain 41
Middletown 41, Edgewood 29: E: Henson 18. M: Riep 19.
Mississinawa Valley 62, Lehman Catholic 10: MV: Seubert 12, Purdin 12, Woodbury 11, Hoggatt 10.
Montverde (FL) 75, Purcell Marian 69
Oak Hills 41, McAuley 26
Ross 50, Loveland 41: R: Lipps 24, Bosse 10.
Sidney 67, Russia 62, OT: S: Vordemark 26, Scully 21. R: Hoehne 20, Cordonnier 14, Borchers 14.
St. Marys 63, Fairview 53: SM: Rable 20, Menker 17.
Twin Valley South 45, Carlisle 24
Versailles 46, Botkins 30: B: Braun 11.
Waynesfield-Goshen 49, Mechanicsburg 47: M: Forrest 13, Rodgers 10, Heizer 10.
Waynesville 66, Wilmington 33
Xenia 51, Stivers 41
Boys Bowling
Friday’s Results
Bellefontaine 2856, Tecumseh 2708
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2686, Fairbanks 2220: M: Brumfield 450 series, Ritchie 469 series.
Middletown 2671, Franklin 1811
Sidney 2236, Troy 2030
Girls Bowling
Friday’s Results
Bellefontaine 2492, Tecumseh 2337
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2346, Fairbanks 1947: M: Waller 423 series, Hoover 360 series.
