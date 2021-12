H.S. Results 12/13-12/14

Bethel 51, Lehman Catholic 49

Butler 46, Troy 41

Catholic Central 33, Madison Plains 25

Dayton Christian 69, Middletown Christian 35

Dunbar 65, Meadowdale 61, OT

Elder 53, Wayne 48

Fairfield 80, Middletown 54: Bennett (M) 15, Hall (M) 12, Tolbert (F) 19, Bronston (F) 19, Woods (F) 16, Coney (F) 12, Crim (F) 11.

Fairmont 55, Alter 45: Chew (A) 13, Conner (A) 10, Johnson (F) 31, Doucet (F) 10.

Greeneview 52, Southeastern 41: Banion (S) 12, Henry (S) 11, Caudill (G) 19.

Lakota East 78, Mason 52: Kenrich (LE) 14, Adkins (LE) 11, Coles (LE) 10.

Legacy Christian 57, Emmanuel Christian 52

Miami East 52, Milton-Union 51: Brumbaugh (MU) 13.

MVCA 62, Community Christian 26

National Trail 53, Brookville 37

North Union 70, Pleasant 53

Northeastern 36, Mechanicsburg 35

Northridge 49, Covington 40: Jacobs (N) 17, Davis (N) 14, Kirker (C) 11, Alexander (C) 10.

Oak Hills 43, Colerain 27

Princeton 63, Lakota West 59: Dudukovich (LW) 23, Lavender (LW) 14.

Ross 58, Eaton 40

Talawanda 76, Monroe 70: Hitchcock (M) 37, Deckard (M) 14, Taylor (M) 11, Reynolds (T) 22, Hines (T) 14, Olenick (T) 13, James (T) 11, Norris (T) 10.

Waynesville 42, Twin Valley South 30

West Liberty-Salem 63, Triad 59

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Bradford 77, Northridge 12: Miller (B) 34, Canan (B) 11, Wood (B) 10.

Tri-County North 43, New Miami 4

Twin Valley South 42, Stivers 26

Monday’s Results

Bellbrook 52, Wayne 31

Greenon 64, Springfield 46

Madeira 37, CHCA 28

Meadowdale 47, Stivers 19

Middletown 67, Cin. Christian 6: Bellard (M) 15, Stueve (M) 14.

Ponitz 57, Belmont 21

Sidney 64, Stebbins 18

Talawanda 68, Preble Shawnee 39: Lovely (PS) 10.

Thurgood Marshall 95, Dunbar 15

Waynesville 63, Blanchester 26: VanSchaik (W) 15, Cassoni (W) 13, E. Whitaker (W) 13.

Winton Woods 54, Mount Healthy 51

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Lebanon 2494, Kings 2425: Cummings (L) 424 series, Hinkle (L) 407 series.

Monday’s Results

Middletown Christian 2169, Dayton Christian 1775: Bartley (DC) 326 series, Fuller (DC) 321 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Lebanon 2154, Kings 1824: Stewart (L) 356 series.

Monday’s Results

Middletown Christian 1287, Dayton Christian 1234: Dulski (DC) 162 game, White (DC) 127 game.

