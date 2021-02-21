HS Results 2/20

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 79, Sidney 72: Swiger (S) 23, Vordemark (S) 15, Martin (S) 15.
Butler 68, Troy 56: Montague (B) 23, Buchanan (B) 12, Hall (B) 10.
Centerville 80, Fairborn 49
Franklin 71, Stebbins 65
Middletown 65, Sycamore 54
Mount Healthy 73, Anderson 63
Northmont 58, Tecumseh 40
Oak Hills 50, Northwest 41
St. Xavier 75, Goshen 45
Wayne 85, Piqua 46
Division II
Badin 52, Roger Bacon 43
Batavia 79, Aiken 72
Ben Logan 72, Ponitz 50: Anderson (P) 33, Stahler (BL) 20, Arn (BL) 17, Fahle (BL) 11.
Carroll 46, Thurgood Marshall 34: Young (TM) 12, Egodotaye (C) 11, Chapman (C) 10.
Chaminade Julienne 63, Kenton Ridge 43: Moore (KR) 11, Powell (CJ) 15, Nauseef (CJ) 11, Chandler (CJ) 11, Dickey (CJ) 10.
Dunbar 81, Northwestern 49
Fenwick 63, Blanchester 26
Monroe 50, Taylor 49: Zumbiel (M) 18, Taylor (M) 11.
Northridge 64, Milton-Union 29: Jacobs (N) 18, Hamilton (N) 16, Crusoe (N) 13.
Oakwood 70, Waynesville 57: Todd (W) 26, Mitchell (W) 15, Maxwell (O) 24, Wright (O) 18, Epley (O) 16, Flannery (O) 12.
Woodward 82, Norwood 40
Division III
East Clinton 60, Williamsburg 51
Middletown Madison 40, Madeira 34
Division IV
Catholic Central 79, Tri-County North 49: Young (CC) 17, T. Galluch (CC) 15, Ray (CC) 12, Stinson (TCN) 19, Rike (TCN) 14.
Cedarville 58, Miami Valley 17
Cin. College Prep 84, Oyler 62
Fayetteville Perry 60, Lockland 50
Jackson Center 53, Mississinawa Valley 19
Lehman Catholic 36, Troy Christian 32
Ripley Union-Lewis 59, St. Bernard 44
Russia 67, Newton 56: Peters (N) 21, Smith (N) 12.
Friday’s Results
Division I
Elder 65, Harrison 34
Fairmont 68, Xenia 48
Mason 62, West Clermont 20
Milford 49, Loveland 40
Princeton 66, Edgewood 46
Springfield 87, Springboro 57
Walnut Hills 58, Talawanda 40
Western Hills 57, Western Brown 51
Division II
Alter 70, Bellefontaine 26: Warner (B) 12, Leen (A) 14, Ruffolo (A) 14, Geisel (A) 11, Shane (A) 10.
Graham 46, Bellbrook 40
McNicholas 67, Clinton-Massie 25: Badylak (M) 13, Conrad (M) 13, Seemann (M) 12, Schulte (M) 10, Ireland (CM) 13.
Tippecanoe 71, Eaton 51
Urbana 47, Greenville 31: Donahoe (U) 17, Weyrich (U) 10.
Division III
Anna 67, Mechanicsburg 52
Indian Lake 46, Brookville 44
Meadowdale 68, Triad 37
North College Hill 63, Reading 54
Purcell Marian 67, Riverview East 42
Stivers 60, Bethel 37
Division IV
Ansonia 54, Riverside 42
Botkins 63, Bradford 45
Legacy Christian 63, Emmanuel Christian 46: Luke (LC) 24.
REGULAR SEASON
Friday’s Results
Carlisle 58, Seven Hills 40: Burney (C) 24, Dean (C) 11.
Northeastern 52, Madison Plains 45: Allen (N) 14, Franzen (N) 13.
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s Results
Division II
Eaton 66, Graham 53
Trotwood 56, Greenville 32
REGULAR SEASON
Friday’s Results
Dayton Christian 39, Yellow Springs 31: Peterson (DC) 14.
Boys Bowling
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Results
Division II
Qualifying Teams: Versailles 4144, Mechanicsburg 4064, Alter 4020, Kenton Ridge 3977.
Individual Qualifiers: McClurkin (Middletown Christian) 724, Bohman (Russia) 695, Carpenter (Reading) 683, King (Riverside) 633.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.