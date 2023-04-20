X

H.S. Results 4/19: Patterson’s big day spurs Oakwood

Nate Patterson doubled, homered and drove in six runs to lead Oakwood baseball in a 13-5 win versus Sidney on Wednesday.

Patterson finished 3-for-3. Nathan Lloyd doubled and went 2-5 with a pair of runs scored and Josh Fester tallied two RBI.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 11, Fenwick 1: F: Adams 2-3 2B RBI. B: Buckle 2-4 2 RBI, Miller 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Taylor 1-2 3 RBI.

Beavercreek 11, Wayne 7

Ben Logan 9, Northwestern 7: BL: Morris 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Allen 3-4 2 RS, Scheiderer 2-2 2B 3B 2 RS RBI.

Brookville 15, Middletown Madison 5

Butler 5, West Carrollton 2: WC: Ekberg 3-3, Madsen 1-1 RBI.

Catholic Central 4, Emmanuel Christian 3: EC: Linderman 1-2 2 RBI, Lisle 2-4 2B 2 RS.

CHCA 9, Cin. Christian 1

Chaminade Julienne 13, Carroll 0: CJ: Gongora 2-2 2 RS 3 RBI, Weckesser 2-3 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Hoagland 2-3 2 RS 2 RBI.

Fairbanks 4, Southeastern 3

Fairborn 14, Stebbins 4: F: Bailey 2-5 3 RS 2 RBI, Harris 1-4 3 RBI, Shuttleworth 2-3 2 RS RBI.

Fairfield 5, Colerain 4

Indian Lake 4, Graham 3: G: Kelley 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Levy 2-4 RBI.

Jonathan Alder 9, Tecumseh 3: T: Cassell 1-4 2B 2 RBI, Moore 1-3 RBI.

Kenton Ridge 19, London 4

Lakota East 3, Hamilton 1

Loveland 9, Lebanon 0

Mason 9, Middletown 1

McNicholas 8, Alter 7

Miamisburg 3, Fairmont 2

Monroe 8, Waynesville 0: M: Braun 3-4 2 2B 2 RBI 2 RS, Gannon 2-4 3 RBI, Bemis W 12 K.

Northeastern 11, Cedarville 1: N: Houseman 3-5 3 RBI 2 RS, Spriggs 1-1 2B 2 RBI, Tolle 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Oakwood 13, Sidney 5: O: Patterson 3-3 2B HR 6 RBI 2 RS, Fester 1-3 2 RBI, Lloyd 2-5 2B 2 RS.

Ross 11, Northwest 1

Springfield Shawnee 9, Bellefontaine 5: B: Reames 2-3 2B RBI, Neer 1-3 2 RS, Boy 1-3 RBI.

Talawanda 4, Harrison 1: T: Mesler 1-2 RBI, Smith 2-4 RBI, Tanner 3-4 2 2B RBI.

Tippecanoe 5, Bethel 4

Urbana 4, North Union 1: U: Donahoe W 9 K, 2-4, Teepe 4-4 2B 2 RBI, Hildebrand 1-2 RBI.

West Jefferson 16, Madison Plains 2

Xenia 7, Greenville 4: G: McGreevey 1-3 2 RS, Heidrich 1-2 2B RBI. X: Harbison 2-3 2 RBI, Smith 1-3 2 RS RBI.

Yellow Springs 18, Meadowdale 7: YS: Derrickson 3-3 2B 3B 2 RS 4 RBI, Miller 3-3 2B 4 RS 4 RBI, Ortiz-Thornton 2-4 3 RS 3 RBI.

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 21, Mississinawa Valley 6

Arcanum 17, Bradford 4

Badin 11, Alter 1: Moore 1-1 3B 2 RBI 2 RS, Luebbe 2-2 2 RS, Taylor 2-2 2 RS 3 RBI.

Bellefontaine 17, Springfield Shawnee 3

Ben Logan 12, Northwestern 9: BL: Horney 2-4 2B RBI 2 RS, Martin 2-3 3 RBI, Miracle 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI. N: Ford 2-5 2 RBI 2 RS.

Bethel 9, Riverside 3

Cin. Christian 16, LaSalle 10

Dixie 6, Tri-County North 2

Emmanuel Christian 10, Legacy Christian 7

Fairbanks 19, Greenon 5

Fairmont 11, Springfield 5

Greeneview 5, Northeastern 0

Harrison 9, Talawanda 7: T: Mesler 2-3 2 RBI, Tanner 1-3 2 RS, Prewitt 1-3 2 RS.

Indian Lake 7, Graham 3: G: Grider 2-3 2B RBI, Hollingsworth 2-4 2B, Grimes RBI.

Jonathan Alder 10, Tecumseh 0

Kenton Ridge 7, London 0

Mechanicsburg 16, Madison Plains 1: M: Hess 3-5 3B 3 RBI 2 RS, Poland 2-4 2B RBI, Dietrich 2-4 2 RBI.

Oakwood 8, Monroe 2: O: Altenburg 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Cahill 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Moreira 3-4 2 3B 3 RS RBI.

Piqua 13, Stebbins 3: S: Mendiola 1-2 RBI , Morgan 1-3 RBI.

Ponitz 12, Belmont 11

Ross 8, Edgewood 4

Seven Hills 12, New Miami 0

Southeastern 6, West Jefferson 5

Tippecanoe 12, Fairborn 7: F: Richardson 2-4, Arndts 1-3 2 RBI, McDougle 1-3 2B 2 RS.

Tri-Village 11, National Trail 2

Triad 8, Catholic Central 4

Troy 11, Sidney 0: S: Ike 2-2. T: Harlamert 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Frey 2-3 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Akins 2-3 2B 2 RS.

Troy Christian 6, Covington 3

Twin Valley South 1, Preble Shawnee 0

West Clermont 4, Lebanon 2

West Liberty-Salem 14, Cedarville 6

Xenia 17, Greenville 4: X: Tate 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Newell 4-6 2B 4 RBI, Smith 3 RS RBI.

Softball

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 4, Fenwick 1: F: Gibbons 2-3, Koetter RBI.

Ben Logan 13, Northwestern 1: BL: Roseburrough 2-3 HR 5 RBI, Plikerd 4-4 3B 2 RBI, Bailey 2-2 2B 4 RS.

Chaminade Julienne 8, Carroll 7: Ca: Beam 2-4 2 RS, Sexton 2-3 3B 3 RBI, W 10 K.

Catholic Central 18, Stivers 6

Cedarville 25, Belmont 0

Cin. Country Day 12, New Miami 2

Coldwater 19, Mississinawa Valley 0

Covington 14, New Bremen 0: C: Turner 4-4 4 RBI 3 RS, Rogers 2-2 2 RS 3 RBI, Reck 4-4 2 2B 3 RS RBI.

Eaton 10, Valley View 5

Fairborn 2, Greenville 1

Fairfield 6, Mason 4: F: Clark 1-3 HR 2 RBI 2 RS, Michaud 1-2 2 RBI, Spence 1-2 2 RBI.

Hamilton 14, Lakota West 4

Indian Lake 12, Graham 3: IL: Marlow 2-4 2B 3 RBI 2 RS, Edwards 3-4 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Dixon 4-5 3 RBI.

Jonathan Alder 17, Tecumseh 4

Kenton Ridge 17, London 0: KR: Fincham 3-5 2 2B HR 3 RBI 3 RS, Ropp 4-4 RBI, W 6 K, Wright 3-5 3B HR 3 RBI 3 RS.

McNicholas 13, Alter 1: A: Ripley 1-2 2B RBI.

Middletown Madison 4, Brookville 3: MM: Priest 3-5 2 RBI, Young 2-5 RBI, Constance W 2 K.

North Union 20, Urbana 0

Purcell Marian 20, Cin. Christian 2

Springfield Shawnee 8, Bellefontaine 4: SS: Mann 2-4 2B RBI, Pierson 1-4 HR 3 RBI, Simpson 2-4 2 RBI.

Talawanda 9, Ross 3: T: Iden 3-4 HR 3 RS 3 RBI, McDade 2-4 HR 3 RBI, Weekley 2-3 RBI, W 8 K.

Troy 6, Butler 4: T: Welbaum W 9 K.

Waynesville 15, Monroe 0: W: Bailey 2-3 HR 2 RS 3 RBI, Hallows 3-4 3B HR 3 RS 3 RBI, Tudela W 7 K.

West Jefferson 11, Fairbanks 0

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 24, Mississinawa Valley 5

Arcanum 13, Bradford 3

Belmont 29, Ponitz 13

Ben Logan 16, Northwestern 7

Carlisle 5, Waynesville 0

Centerville 3, Beavercreek 1

Covington 26, Troy Christian 3

Edgewood 18, Valley View 0: Bryant 3-3 3B 3 RS 4 RBI, Henson 2-3 2B 3B 2 RS 2 RBI, Webb 3-4 3 RBI.

Fairbanks 15, Greenon 3

Fenwick 12, Middletown Madison 2: F: Von Bargen 1-2 HR 2 RBI 2 RS, Turner 3-3 2B 3 RS 3 RBI, Sulesky 2-3 2 RBI, W 4 K.

Franklin 12, Bellbrook 5: Gray 1-3 HR 3 RBI 2 RS, Green 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Alcorn 2 RBI.

Greenville 10, Xenia 3

Hamilton 5, Ross 2: H: Polido 2-3 2B RBI, Taylor 1-4 2 RBI, Schappacher W 8 K, 1-4 RBI 2 RS.

Harrison 11, Talawanda 3: Knott 1-4 2 RBI, Cobb 2-4 RBI, Weekley 3-4.

Indian Lake 8, Graham 1

Kenton Ridge 9, London 1: KR: Ropp W 14 K, Finchham 3-4 2B HR 4 RBI, Fyffe 3-4 2 3B 3 RBI. L: Zabloudil 3-3 2B.

Kings 12, Lakota West 11

New Miami 28, SBEP 5

Newton 5, Franklin Monroe 3: N: VanCulin W 3 K, Montgomery 3-3 3B 3 RBI, Ingle 2-4 2B RBI.

Oak Hills 11, Middletown 0

Riverside 6, Bethel 1

Roger Bacon 9, Cin. Christian 3

Springfield 15, Alter 0: A: Ripley 2-2, Yuhasz 2-2.

Springfield Shawnee 13, Bellefontaine 12

Tri-Village 10, National Trail 0: TV: Poling W, Osborne 3-3.

Troy 12, Sidney 6: T: Frigge 3-4 2 RBI 2 RS, McCann 2-3 3B 3 RS 2 RBI, Setser 2-3 2B 3 RBI.

West Liberty-Salem 10, Cedarville 0

Boys Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 4, Northwestern 1: Yeager (N) d. Zelinski 6-0 6-0; Dickman (CJ) d. Tedeschi 6-0 6-0; Wendling (CJ) d. Wildman 6-0 6-0; Hofstetter/Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Baugh/Gundolf 6-1 6-0; Frank/Thomas (CJ) d. Macy/Schuerman 6-0 6-1.

Tippecanoe 5, Bellbrook 0: Hackenberger d. Songer 6-1, 6-2; Von Krosigk d. Grismer 6-2, 6-3; Davis d. Grismer 6-2, 6-0; Hartke/Nichols d. Hall/Dore 6-3, 6-2; List/Vonderheide d. Vincent/Howell 6-1, 6-1.

Tippecanoe 2, Carroll 2: Hary (C) d. Hoover, 6-3 6-2; Nguyen (C) d. Chesshir, 2-6 6-3 14-12; Mehta/Darner (T) d. Snyder/Berent 6-0, 6-0; Sakumoto/Neves (T) d. Guo/Franklin 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 5, Lehman Catholic 0: Masunaga d. Pawnopara 6-1, 6-2; Nichols d. Salvador 6-1, 6-2; Burns d. Linson 6-0, 6-1; Gluck/Whitehead d. Lins/Courtnh 6-0, 6-0; Harris/Rajput d. White/Dillon 6-0, 6-1.

Tuesday’s Results

Centerville 5, Northmont 0

Chaminade Julienne 4, Badin 1: S. Chen (B) d. Zelinski 6-0 6-4; Dickman (CJ) d. J. Chen 6-3 6-1; Wendling (CJ) d. Hartford 6-2 6-3; Hofstetter/Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Poehner/Tokaczyk 6-4 7-6; Frank/Thomas (CJ) d. Zettler/Richardson 6-1 6-2.

Dayton Christian 4, Miami Valley 1

Troy 5, Tippecanoe 0: Hackenberger d. Masunaga 6-1, 6-4; Von Krosigk d. Nichols 6-0, 6-1; Davis d. Burns 6-3, 6-0; Hartke/Nichols d. Gluck/Whitehead 6-3, 6-3; List/Vonderheide d. Harris/Rajput 6-1, 6-0.

Valley View B 4, Fenwick 1: Cordell (V) def. Aiden (B) 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-1; Kyle (B) def Speck (V) 6-4, 6-3; Orozco (V) def. Liam (B) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; Cooke/Neal (V) def. Colin/Aley (B) 6-4, 6-2; Laycock/Jirka (V) def. Rowan/Austen (B) 6-2, 7-6(4).

Valley View W 3, Stivers 2: VanHorn (V) def. Bailey (S) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Lawrence (S) def Brady (V) 6-1, 6-2; Rhynaid (S) def L. Jensen (V) 7-5, 7-5; Kinder/Walker (V) def. Brooks/Fisher (S) 6-0, 6-1; Kerridge/Lawson (V) def. Petty/Hankins (S) 6-1, 6-2.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

